Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $ 60K Zone, Crypto Economy Market Cap Surpasses $ 2 Trillion

Cryptocurrency markets have made fresh gains this weekend as bitcoin’s value soared above the $ 60k level touching $ 61,222 per unit during Saturday morning (EST) trading sessions. Additionally, various digital assets also experienced price jumps, as the total market capitalization of the existing 9,190 crypto assets exceeds $ 2 trillion today.

One touch after 1 a.m. (Eastern Standard) on Saturday, the market valuation of the entire crypto economy jumped an additional 3%. Bitcoin (BTC) touched a high of $ 61,222 per unit and came very close to the all-time high (ATH) that the crypto asset captured last month. Currently, BTC is trading just above the $ 60k level after losing some of the gains from the previous hours. BTC is still rising more than 2% today and has a market capitalization of around $ 1.1 trillion.

Ethereum’s second-largest market (ETH) was up 3% on Saturday and each ETH will be exchanged for $ 2,144 per unit. While the BTC market dominance among the 9,190 existing crypto assets is 55%, the ethernet markets captured 12.1% this weekend. Three digital assets control just over 2% or more of the valuation of the entire crypto economy, which includes BNB, USDT, and XRP.

BNB is up a lot on Saturday, as 24-hour statistics show that the token is trading for $ 478 per unit and has gained more than 7% over the last 24 hours. XRP is up 20% against the US Dollar and is trading at $ 1.22 per coin.

Other notable winners on the top twenty crypto assets list include bitcoin cash (BCH) up 2.8%, filecoin (FIL) up 6.2%, stellar (XLM) up 9.2%, and vechain (VET). up to 8% on Saturday.

The biggest winner today is the bit-z (BZ) token, which is up a whopping + 16.448% today and is followed by the electrify asia (ELEC) token up over 200%.

The most losing cryptocurrency market on Saturday belongs to the Beetle Coin (BEET), which has lost more than 53% and then the Prosperity Token (THRT) is down more than 38%. At press time, some market cap aggregators say the valuation of the entire crypto economy is $ 2.04 trillion, while others say $ 2.033 trillion on Saturday morning.

