Bitcoin price is your best marketing channel: Kraken manager

For the executive, bitcoin has, by design, a viral ‘loop’ that makes its adoption grow.

According to Held, we could see a market capitalization of $ 100 or 200 trillion.

“The price of bitcoin is your best marketing channel to attract new users,” according to Dan Held, head of growth at the Kraken exchange. This was expressed during his participation in the MIT Bitcoin Expo 2021, on April 3.

For the executive, the first cryptocurrency has, by design, a viral loop: When its price increases, new stakeholders appear who buy it, and then they tell their friends and family about it, which generates more people to adopt it. “If the price of bitcoin had been set at, for example, $ 100 or $ 1,000, none of us would be here, as we are here for the interesting returns,” he added.

The manager explained, during his participation in the Bitcoin Expo, that these bull cycles are clearly marked by halvings, which is when the reward the miners receive is cut in half. Halvings, which occur every 4 years, “induce a new bull cycle because it is a reduction in supply,” Held said.

The growth head of the popular exchange showed that, in the years after the previous halvings (which occurred in 2012 and 2016), the number of new users of the platform, and also of new BTC addresses, grew considerably. “The rise in the price of bitcoin is the main driver behind many adoption metrics,” he said.

“The amount of money coming into bitcoin that we have seen recently is huge and would dwarf 2019. So in a couple of years we will see the graph and the period 2017-2018 will be small compared to the price increase of 2021-2022.” Dan Held, Kraken’s head of growth.

Dan Held explains that, with each bull cycle, the bitcoin user base grows exponentially. Source: MITBitcoinExpo.

After releasing this forecast about the increase in the price of BTC in the current bull cycle, Held mentioned that according to him, the first cryptocurrency is an excellent store of value and a rival for other assets that currently serve that role. “Bitcoin is a competitor against all other stores of value and has properties that make it unique compared to the others,” he explained.

The Kraken executive did not mention what these advantages of BTC are over other assets as a store of value. Anyway, CriptoNoticias on numerous occasions referred to the scarcity, fungibility and divisibility of the pioneering cryptocurrency, among other characteristics that make it a strong reserve asset.

To cap off his presentation, Held joked that “if bitcoin succeeds, it will be really boring like when your grandfather talks about gold.” “Bitcoin is not going to be great in 20 years, but it is going to be a really safe store of value.” He added that “BTC’s price appreciation is not going to last forever” and that we could see bitcoin establish itself with a market capitalization of between $ 100 and 200 trillion.

According to CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of BTC, at the time of writing, is $ 1,084 million. Reaching the value proposed by Held implies, at least, an increase of about 90 times from the current price, which would put bitcoin in the order of USD 5 million per unit.