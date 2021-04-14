Bitcoin Price Hits New All-Time High, Analyst Says ‘Fertile Ground for BTC to Take New Stage’

Compartir

The price of bitcoin has crossed a new all-time high (ATH) on Tuesday, as the leading crypto asset has risen to $ 63,275 per unit during morning trading sessions (EST). At press time, the entire market economy with over 9,203 cryptocurrencies is valued at $ 2.153 trillion with $ 164 billion in global trade volume. .

Bitcoin price touches new highs

Bitcoin (BTC) has finally crossed psychological resistance at the $ 60k mark and has even broken past the latest all-time price high. At around 5am (EST), the price of bitcoin jumped to a new ATH reaching $ 63,275 per BTC. At the time of writing, BTC is below the $ 63k level and has a market valuation of around $ 1.177 trillion today. That’s roughly 54% of the entire $ 2.153 trillion cryptocurrency market economy, while ethereum (ETH) captures 11.9% on Tuesday.

The top five crypto markets as of April 13, 2021.

Ethereum is trading for $ 2,225 for ETH and has a market valuation of around $ 256 billion. Today’s precursor is XRP, which has gained a whopping 23% in the last day and 66% in the last seven days.

Bitstamp BTC / USD markets on April 13, 2021.

XRP is trading for $ 1.70 a coin and is just below the Binance Coin (BNB) markets. BNB is exchanging hands for $ 573 per unit and has a market valuation of around $ 85 billion. BNB captures more than 4% of the total market capitalization, while XRP has around 2.98% today.

Deribit ETH / USD markets on April 13, 2021.

In the sixth position is cardano (ADA) which is trading at $ 1.37 per unit and the seventh position occupied by polkadot (DOT) is exchanged for $ 41. Uniswap (UNI) has now taken the eighth position and is trading at $ 34.79 per coin. Litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) rank 9th and 10th respectively. LTC in the ninth position is trading for $ 268, while BCH is trading at $ 721 per unit.

Delta Exchange CEO: ‘Overall sentiment remains strong’

Of course, a lot of crypto enthusiasts are very positive about prices. Delta Exchange CEO Pankaj Balani is one such person. In a note to Bitcoin.com News, Balani said that “Bitcoin has been consolidating for the last month, while altcoins have reached new yearly highs. This is a healthy consolidation for Bitcoin given that we have already achieved close to 100% performance to date on BTC and the market needed to pause. However, interest in Alts suggests that overall sentiment remains strong, ”added the CEO of Delta Exchange.

Balani continued:

These are fertile grounds for Bitcoin to take a new stage. We have some resistance around the $ 60,000 mark, but a successful breakout here may mean that Bitcoin rallies to $ 65K and looks to challenge the $ 70- $ 75K levels. On the other hand, traders are looking forward to $ 50K as a crucial level as it acted as strong support during the March futures retracement due to expiration.

Bitfinex CTO: ‘The momentum can continue’

Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino shares Balani’s optimism and told Bitcoin.com News that although we have seen some turbulence and setbacks, BTC is still moving forward. “The digital token space continues to experience tremendous growth and technological advancements in a context of increasing institutional adoption and Wall Street adoption of blockchain-based businesses. As a result of the growing demand in [finanzas descentralizadas (defi)], non-bitcoin tokens are expanding their reach, and selected tokens are emerging as favorites due to their efficiency and usefulness, ”said Ardoino.

Ardoino further added:

Bitcoin has risen to a new all-time high in a rally that continues to be driven in part by institutional buyers of the new digital gold. This momentum may continue as a growing number of funds and corporations add bitcoin to their investment portfolios. An ongoing pandemic may also be fostering a safe haven narrative for bitcoin, particularly in emerging markets where bitcoin is gaining traction.

While BTC is trading to new heights, many people are curious as to where the top crypto asset is headed. Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior financial analyst at Fxpro, says that the last crypto winter saw infrastructure built and it has paid off.

“At this point, we are witnessing the main players in the traditional market having a warmer attitude towards major cryptocurrencies,” Kuptsikevich told Bitcoin.com News. “The result will be an increasing integration of the asset in the traditional market, but there is still a very worrying question about the attitude of the US regulator on what is happening.

What do you think of Bitcoin touching a new all-time high on Tuesday? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-taps-new-all-time-high-analyst-says-fertile-grounds-for-btc-to-take-a-fresh-leg-up/