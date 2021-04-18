Bitcoin price fell below $ 60,000

During the trading session today, the price of Bitcoin fell below $ 60,000. Then from a strong rally over the past week in anticipation of Coinbase’s public listing on Nasdaq. However, after the listing of COIN, which is the symbol for Coinbase’s stock, the cryptocurrency market began to correct itself.

Coinbase’s public listing attracted significant attention to the cryptocurrency market. It marked the first public listing of a major cryptocurrency exchange, generating high institutional demand.

As a result, the cryptocurrency market rebounded. Before trading with the price of BTC reaching new all-time highs above $ 64,000. However, Bitcoin and Ether were almost expected to drop after the fact. Considering the trend of cryptocurrencies to sell after a major event.

Currently according to our Crypto Online tool, Bitcoin is trading at USD 59,800 thus registering a decreasing variation of 2.50% in the last 24 hours. Likewise, the fact that the price of Bitcoin fell below USD 60,000, brought with it that the rest of the market has also registered losses today. Among the most notable are: Ethereum (-6.33%), Cardano (-2.85%) and XRP (-3.34%) during the same time period.

Retail traders pushed Bitcoin higher before listing on Coinbase

The rally in Bitcoin prices in the days leading up to Coinbase’s long-awaited Nasdaq debut this week was largely driven by retail traders eager to get in on the action. While the whales were happy to take their money and swim. As the data from Glassnode shows.

The number of unique addresses containing at least 0.01 coins increased from 8.96 million to more than 9 million in the five days to April 14, along with Bitcoin’s rise from $ 59,000 to a record $ 64,854, according to data provided. by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. The count of addresses with non-zero balances and those with at least 0.1 coins also increased along with the price.

Meanwhile, those with a minimum balance of 1,000 BTC, also known as the rich list, fell from 2,240 to 2,228. The count of “whole coins,” or addresses with a minimum balance of one coin, fell amid rising prices.

Turkey will ban payments with BTC and other cryptocurrencies

A new ban in Turkey will prohibit cryptocurrency holders from using their digital assets for payments, in addition to preventing payment providers from providing fiat access ramps for cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to a Friday announcement from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, the ban will take effect on April 30. Which will make any crypto payment solution and association illegal.

The bank stated that any direct or indirect use of Bitcoin and crypto assets in electronic money issuance and payment services will be prohibited.

While banks are excluded from the regulation, which means that users can still deposit Turkish lira to crypto exchanges via wire transfers from their bank accounts, payment providers will not be able to provide deposit or withdrawal services for crypto exchanges.

Payment providers and digital wallets are widely used in Turkey to transfer trust funds to crypto exchanges and vice versa. Major global exchange Binance partnered with local payment provider Papara when it first entered the Turkish market to provide an entry ramp in lira for several different cryptocurrencies.

This new regulation means that users have two weeks to settle their balances if they exclusively use payment providers such as fiat-to-crypto gateways.

