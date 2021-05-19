Bitcoin price falls after China’s restrictions on the use of virtual currencies



Bitcoin, which is the currency with the highest market capitalization today, fell to $ 30,202 per coin.

Photo: Worldspectrum / Pexels

As you well know, the value of cryptocurrencies is usually very volatile, and its price can fall precipitously one day to recover suddenly in a short time. Now, these days there was a new downturn in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because Regulators at the People’s Bank of China took steps to stop cryptocurrency use, causing nervousness among investors.

Bitcoin, which is the currency with the highest market capitalization today, fell to $ 30,202 per coin, when it had been priced at $ 44,000 24 hours earlier.

When the market opened in New York today, the coin recovered slightly to settle at $ 37,280.

Faced with China’s announcement, not only did Bitcoin lose value, but several other major cryptocurrencies as well. Among them is Ethereum, the second largest market capitalization coin, plummeted to less than $ 2,000 per coin, although it recovered some time later reaching $ 2,430 dollars today Wednesday.

On the other hand, the famous cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which is the favorite of Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world, lost almost 26% of its value.

It should be noted that Bitcoin had already been registering a fall in its price, since Elon Musk said that he would stop accepting its use as payment for his Tesla vehicles.

The reason is that Musk is concerned about the amount of energy that is required for the circulation of the cryptocurrency, so the announcement of the Chinese banks gave him a blow that ended up bringing it down further.

China’s financial agencies said on Tuesday that banks and companies should not engage in any cryptocurrency-related transactions. nor should they provide related services to their customers.

“Cryptocurrency prices have recently spiked and fallen, and speculative trading has rebounded. This seriously damages the security of people’s property and disrupts normal economic and financial orders, ”regulators at the People’s Bank of China said in a statement, according to Reuters.

According to this new ban, neither banks nor Chinese companies can offer registration, trading, clearing or settlement services that involve the use of cryptocurrencies.

–You may also be interested: What can you do if you did not comply with filing and paying taxes on May 17