Bitcoin price could take off even further

Hong Kong tech company Meitu revealed on April 8 that it had added $ 10 million worth of Bitcoin to its holdings, which were purchased at an average rate of $ 57,000 per coin. After the last purchase, Meitu’s total cryptocurrency portfolio consists of $ 49.5 million in Bitcoin and $ 50.5 million in Ethereum. This acquisition shows that institutional investors are confident that the rally in the price of Bitcoin could take off even further. And, it is in its early stages.

Likewise, the data shows that the number of retail investors trading cryptocurrencies has also increased. Popular trading app Robinhood reported on April 8 that cryptocurrency trading on its platform increased to 9.5 million users in the first quarter of 2021. A six-fold increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

While crypto adoption is on the rise, some legacy financial firms are still taking an anti-crypto approach. HSBC has reportedly blacklisted MicroStrategy shares and will not allow clients of its HSBC InvestDirect platform to buy shares in the company.

Bitcoin at $ 350,000?

For his part, the well-known trader Michaël van de Poppe, who has more than 192,000 followers on Twitter, shared his forecasts of what would be the highest prices to which Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and other crypto assets could rise before this expires. bull market. Suggesting that the price of Bitcoin could take off even higher, towards $ 350,000 to be exact.

Here is his tweet:

According to Van de Poppe’s Twitter message, in his opinion Bitcoin will end the bull market with a price between $ 350,000 and $ 450,000. From the current BTC value of $ 58,427. The main objective of the trader represents a potential upside of more than 670%.

