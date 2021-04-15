Bitcoin Price Captures $ 64,895 High, Pantera CEO Says ‘BTC Rally Exactly Like Previous Halves’

Compartir

Cryptocurrency markets have surged over the past 24 hours as billions of dollars have entered the crypto economy. The value of Bitcoin touched an all-time high (ATH) once again on Wednesday morning (EST), reaching $ 64,895 per unit. The latest price surge is leading to Coinbase’s next direct listing on Nasdaq.

The crypto economy surpasses $ 2.2 trillion in value

Fans of digital currencies are quite pleased on Wednesday morning as a host of new gains have been recorded across the entire crypto economy. The entire crypto economy is currently valued at $ 2.2 trillion and is up over 4% today. Bitcoin (BTC) touched a high of $ 64,895 per unit and is currently trading at $ 64,229. BTC is up over 2.6% today and is up 15.5% over the past seven days. Despite the new ATH, bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance among the 9,215 existing cryptocurrencies is only 53% today.

BTC / USD on April 14, 2021.

Ethereum (ETH) has captured part of that domain, as the cryptoasset ether is trading for $ 2,380 per unit. This means that ETH now has 12.3% of the total market capitalization. ETH is up 7% today and 21% for the week. Behind ETH is the binance coin (BNB), which is trading at $ 572 per coin. BNB is up 1.9% today and a whopping 52% over the last week. XRP has managed to push Tether (USDT) out of the fourth position as it is currently trading at $ 1.82 per unit.

Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have risen considerably over the past 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $ 1.46 per coin, polkadot (DOT) is trading at $ 42 and Litecoin (LTC) is around $ 272 per coin. Uniswap (UNI) is currently trading at $ 35 per unit and is up 1.3% today. The 10th largest market position is held by dogecoin (DOGE) which is trading at $ 0.141 and is up a significant 86% on Wednesday. DOGE has been the forerunner when it comes to 24-hour earnings among the top ten crypto assets.

#Bitcoin is now the sixth largest currency in the world and has surpassed the British pound sterling in monetary base size pic.twitter.com/rlX9JWhMn6 – Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) April 14, 2021

‘Bitcoin is widening its range’

Right before Coinbase’s direct listing and as BTC has touched a new ATH, a lot of investors and crypto executives are very positive. “Bitcoin has been continually coming out of its niche, that’s no secret,” Eric Demuth, Co-CEO and founder of Bitpanda explained to Bitcoin.com News. “Either because of its greater coverage in the main media or because of the adoption of commercial Bitcoin infrastructures by the main banks such as JPM or Goldman Sachs. The decisive step was probably the first investments made by the companies of the S&P 500 ”.

Demuth further added:

Today, Bitcoin is expanding its range of private clients and is becoming increasingly important as an investment object for companies and pension funds. Its record rally seen in recent weeks was fueled in part by institutional money coming into the market. And yet it seems that opinions have been polarized leaving only two extreme positions on the issue: those who see this cryptocurrency as the holy grail and those who still refer to it as a purely speculative object and try to devalue Bitcoin with obsolete and false. myths.

Pantera Capital predicted Bitcoin’s current price range last year

Also, many others are quite bullish on the market movements and the latest BTC ATH. Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital explained that his firm predicted these prices.

Pantera Capital’s predictions last year in the company’s April 2020 Investor Letter.

“This is getting ridiculous. A year ago, we predicted that Bitcoin would hit $ 62,968 this week. It just did. This Bitcoin rally is EXACTLY like the previous halves. It is likely to hit $ 115,000 in August,” Morehead tweeted. The company also released the company’s April 2020 Investor Letter, which shows the company’s prediction.

