Bitcoin price analysis for May

The cryptocurrency market advances this Friday, Bitcoin is trading very close to $ 58,000, and for now everything indicates that the price could advance above this level very soon.

Fundamental analysis: Institutional demand continues to grow significantly

Bitcoin continues to enjoy the support of both developers and user communities, while the fundamentals of this cryptocurrency are constantly improving. Bitcoin has stabilized above the $ 50,000 support, the daily volume of this crypto remains high, and Bitcoin continues to grow following the influx of new capital to the market.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The cryptocurrency market continues to attract ‘big players’, eBay is considering a crypto payment option while Mastercard and Visa made improvements to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment networks. Goldman Sachs announced this week the formation of a new team dedicated to cryptocurrencies and two derivative products: Bitcoin NDFS and CME Bitcoin Futures.

The cryptocurrency trading team will be part of Global Currencies and Emerging Markets (GCEM) and a centralized desk to manage cryptocurrency risk for Goldman Sachs clients. Goldman Sachs partnered with Cumberland DRW to provide the best solutions for its clients.

“Institutional demand continues to grow significantly in this space, and being able to work with partners like Cumberland will help us expand our capabilities. The new offering is “paving the way for us to evolve our nascent cash-settled cryptocurrency capabilities,” said Max Minton, Goldman’s director of digital assets for Asia and the Pacific.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have also started offering exposure to Bitcoin for their institutional clients, showing that even big players such as are confident in the future of Bitcoin.

Despite this, the price of this cryptocurrency may weaken in the coming weeks, and it may not be the best time to invest in Bitcoin (BTC). If larger investors unexpectedly sell a substantial amount of Bitcoin, it could result in an extreme correction, as a small price change could lead to sell-offs by highly leveraged traders.

The risk / reward ratio is currently not good, and my opinion is that there are many cryptocurrencies with more opportunities.

Technical analysis: The main trend remains bullish

Based on technical analysis, Bitcoin could advance above the $ 60,000 resistance in the next few days or even hours.

Data source: tradingview.com

The main trend of this cryptocurrency is still bullish and, for now, there are no signs of a trend change. If the price rises above $ 58,000 again, it would be a signal to trade Bitcoin, and the next price target could be around $ 60,000.

On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 50,000 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and the next target could be around $ 45,000.

Resume

Bitcoin has successfully attracted the attention of institutional investors this year and according to the latest news, Goldman Sachs announced the formation of a new team dedicated to cryptocurrencies and two derivative products including Bitcoin NDFS and CME Bitcoin Futures. Bitcoin could advance above the $ 60,000 resistance again; Still, if the price falls below the $ 50,000 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and the next target could be around $ 45,000.