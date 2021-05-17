Bitcoin plunges 13% after Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla stops accepting it

Related news

Elon musk marks the evolution of the bitcoin. The founder of Tesla causes a collapse of up to 13% in the queen cryptocurrency after announcing that the automaker will stop accepting it as a means of payment for their cars and other products.

The decision, advanced by Musk in a message on his personal Twitter profile, arrives just a month and a half after announcing that Tesla was beginning to accept bitcoins as a payment currency in the US. The strategy started on March 24, with a view to replicating itself in other markets “later this year”, enters a dead end.

As a result of this drastic change, bitcoin plummets from more than $ 56,000 to what it traded the day before on cryptocurrency platforms to barely keep the $ 49,000. However, the intraday minimums were above the 46,440 ‘green bills’ that the digital currency marked between advances of 20% when on February 8 Tesla announced the adoption of it as a payment method.

Environmental issue

Musk has explained that this decision it is not due to a financial issue but to the environmental aspect of bitcoin, whose mining requires huge amounts of energy. “The trend of energy use in recent months is crazy” has come to publish in a tweet referring to this point so criticized at a time when the sustainability factors they are so looked at by management, investors and corporations.

The statement published by the founder and ‘Tecno-Rey’ of Tesla explains that the company “has suspended the purchases of vehicles using bitcoin” due to the “rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels for mining and transactions of bitcoin, especially Coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel. “

Although the electric car company insists that “cryptocurrencies are a good idea on many levels and we believe that they have a promising future, this cannot be produced at great cost to the environment. “In this sense, the listed company makes it clear that “will not sell any bitcoin” of those you keep in your wallet.

Additionally, Tesla explains that it “intends to use them for transactions as soon as mining progresses to more sustainable energy.” In this sense, he advances: “We are looking at another cryptocurrency that uses less than 1% of bitcoin’s energy per transaction. “

Switch to dogecoin?

An ad that comes right after Musk posted a poll asking his followers whether Tesla should accept dogecoin as a payment method. With almost 4 million responses, 78.2% opted for yes.

Despite the wink, the inflation cryptocurrency meme plummeted 20% this Thursday. However, the shift from bitcoin to dogecoin already has the precedent of SpaceX, another of the visionary companies developed by Elon Musk, as he has just announced the launch of a new space mission fully financed with this crypto.

In recent times, the growing concern about environmental sustainability and energy transition factors They have focused on many cryptocurrencies that require high energy consumption for their operation, due to the complexity of the computer operations they require. Thus, various studies indicate that bitcoin consumes more energy resources than countries like Norway, Chile or Singapore.

“The industry is still very young and will continue to innovate, both in terms of improving energy efficiency and providing greener energy supply“, as acknowledged by Luis Vaello, regional director at Binance.

However, it highlights that “miners are economically incentivized to compete with each other through efficiency gains.” Something that, as he emphasizes, leads them to “find the cheapest electricity, which is often found in renewable sources that are isolated from power grids “or to” buy cheap renewable energy that, otherwise it would be wasted without a secondary market. “