Bitcoin plummets: China closes 90% of mining farms | Technology

China’s war on cryptocurrencies is total. He has not only banned banking transactions: now he wants to close mining farms.

The Bitcoin keep going In free fall for a few weeks. It reached more than $ 60,000 in April, and today it is trading at $ 32,000, half. In a single day it has lost 8%, and others such as Etherium or Cardano, more than 11%. And it is anticipated that the fall follow at least in the next few days, after the news that occurred today.

A few weeks ago China, which is the main cryptocurrency market because electricity is cheap there, announced that prohibited banks from transacting with cryptocurrencies, which started the crash of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

But this weekend has taken a more forceful step, by prohibiting power companies from supplying electricity to mining farms.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

According to the Chinese media Global Times, the news has fallen like a slab in the province of Sichuan, which is where most of the country’s mining farms are concentrated, since there the electrical energy is abundant, and cheaper.

With this prohibition, it is estimated that 90% of the country’s mining farms have already closed, or are obliged to do so. That supposes more than 30% of all mining farms globally, since the third part are in China.

Although the Chinese government itself recognizes that cryptocurrencies can help the local economy, it is a financial asset that you cannot control, that’s why he doesn’t like it. There is also concern about the brutal electricity consumption, which could skyrocket. So, at least for now, surely until they regularize it, have decided to ban cryptocurrency mining.

“The exit window is closing, and we are struggling to find mines abroad to place our mining devices,” one of these entrepreneurs explained to Global Times.

Cryptocurrencies are like a roller coaster. Just two months ago they broke listing records, but a couple of tweets from Elon Musk, and now the Chinese government, have plummeted in value.

Experts believe it will rise again, but it is these unbridled ups and downs, over such frivolous things as an Elon Musk performance on television, that are worrying governments and economists.