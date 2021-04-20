Bitcoin plummets and falls below $ 60,000 but BTC is still bullish

Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high on April 14, but soon after it dropped considerably.

Despite the decline, BTC’s bullish structure remains intact. However, the short-term recovery has been V-shaped, so a pullback is expected before the eventual continuation.

Long-term BTC movement

BTC’s movement throughout the week of April 12-18 was choppy. It reached an all-time high of $ 64,854 on April 14.

However, it started to decline soon after, and the rate of decline accelerated on April 18. BTC hit a low of $ 50,931 that same day.

Currently, BTC has rebounded and is trading near $ 57,000.

Despite the ongoing recovery, technical indicators are bearish. The MACD has given a bearish reversal signal and the RSI has fallen below 70. The Stochastic Oscillator is declining but has not yet made a bearish crossover.

If combined with the bearish candle, the long-term trend shows significant weakness.

Weekly Movement

Bitcoin daily chart

The daily chart is not so bearish. BTC has created a long bottom wick with a magnitude of 9%. This is a very strong signal of buying pressure. Also, it was created right at the $ 51,000 support zone.

Also, technical indicators remain bullish. The RSI has generated a considerable hidden bullish divergence, which was confirmed with yesterday’s close.

The MACD is positive and the Stochastic Oscillator has yet to make a bearish crossover.

BTC Daily

Short-term movement of BTC

The six-hour chart shows the main resistance zones, which are at $ 57,900 and $ 59,500. They are created by the retracement levels of 0.5 and 0.618 Fib respectively.

The current recovery has been V-shaped, which is unusual.

Technical indicators remain bearish. Therefore, it seems unlikely that BTC will be able to break through these two resistance zones without some kind of pushback occurring.

BTC Six-Hour

The two-hour chart offers some bullish signals, but does not confirm the pullback.

If BTC declines, the main support levels would be found at $ 53,370 and $ 54,100.

BTC Two-Hour Chart

Bitcoin technical analysis conclusion

The long-term chart shows weakness but has not yet confirmed a reversal. Also, the bullish structure remains intact.

Whether BTC makes a higher low or falls below yesterday’s wick lows will largely determine the direction of future movement.

