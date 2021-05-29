Bitcoin plummets 8%, heading for a sharp monthly decline

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin slumped to its lowest level of the week on Friday, bringing losses from growing tightening in China and concerns about the environment to nearly 40% so far of month.

The largest cryptocurrency extended its previous losses, dropping as much as 8.2% to $ 35,339, with a relatively narrow trading range this week.

“Bitcoin is currently in ‘sleep mode’ trading in the $ 34,000 to $ 40,000 range,” said Ulrik Lykke, CEO of crypto hedge fund ARK36.

“Many traders are recognizing that the price seems to be in a certain range at the moment, so they may be hesitating to take a position with greater conviction,” he added.

The cryptocurrency has lost 37% in May, which if maintained would be its worst monthly performance since September 2011.

Its downfall was sparked by China’s efforts to crack down on mining and cryptocurrency trading, and Tesla’s move to suspend payments over energy use concerns.

Energy regulators in Sichuan, China, will soon meet with local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said Thursday, which could lead to a crackdown on the second-largest bitcoin production center in the world. country.

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which typically rise and fall along with bitcoin, also fell. The second largest digital token, ether, fell as much as 11%, hitting a four-day low.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)