Bitcoin Pizza restaurant launched to raise funds for cryptocurrency development

The last few days have not been very good for Bitcoin or for the other cryptocurrencies, since different factors have led to a sharp drop in its value.

First, the second richest man in the world, Elon Musk, announced that he would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for his Tesla vehicles.

In addition to this, yesterday, in China, financial institutions and companies were prohibited from trading or transacting with cryptocurrencies. These two hits made many investors nervous and caused digital currencies in general to devalue.

However, even with these setbacks, there are still people who have full faith in cryptocurrencies, and one of them is Anthony Pomplian, a popular investor within the Bitcoin community who announced on Wednesday that he will launch his ‘Bitcoin Pizza’ brand, which aims to boost the development of the cryptocurrency.

And is that all the income generated by the pizza sales of this new venture will go to the Human Rights Foundation fund, which supports Bitcoins developers.

The new pizza company will start selling and shipping its product at home on May 22, which is the eleventh anniversary of ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’, and will remain in operation until May 29.

The reason why Pomplian decided to sell pizzas to support Bitcoin on this day is due to a curious story related to cryptocurrency. It is said that on May 22, but 11 years ago, a person named Laszlo Hanyecz bought two Domino’s pizzas with 10,000 Bitcoins, which currently equates to about $ 401 million.

Hanyecz became famous for being the first person to make a business transaction using cryptocurrencies and on May 22 it became known as ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’.

Pompliano posted a Tweet that read: “Just as Bitcoin is working to disrupt traditional banks, Bitcoin Pizza will work to disrupt corporate pizza chains.”

The new venture will partner with businesses in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, New York, Washington DC, Austin, Houston and Miami to make the pizzas. The menu offers five different options with names that have to do with Bitcoin: Laser Eyes, Satoshi’s Favorite, No Keys-No Cheese, Lighting Meat and Capital Greens.

Ironically, the brand will not accept Bitcoins as payment.

You can place an order through the company’s website www.eatbitcoinpizza.com.

