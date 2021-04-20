Bitcoin network would be congested for two weeks if the hashrate does not increase

Confirming transactions in Bitcoin is more difficult than ever. A 40% reduction in Bitcoin’s hashrate, just after reaching the highest mining difficulty in its history, is slowing down the network. Consequently, the number of pending confirmation transactions in the mempool is growing and, with it, the commissions for processing. If the hashrate is not increased again, this situation could be maintained until the next difficulty setting, in about two weeks.

Following the explosion of a coal mine in Xinjiang, China, at a time when Bitcoin’s mining difficulty was first set at a hashrate of 218 EH / s, a historic drop in the hash rate of up to 40%.

The analyst Willy Woo, highlighted that the Chinese miners were offline for 3 hours just in the last process of adjustment of difficulty of Bitcoin.

The difficulty increased moments before the departure of the miners from China. Source: Glassnode

The difficulty, that is, the complexity of the hash puzzle to be solved in each block, is adjusted every 2016 blocks, approximately every two weeks, to coincide with the natural increase in the hash rate of the miners. This is with the intention of keeping lockout times at a constant 10 minutes.

The mining difficulty will remain adjusted to the previous processing range, established on April 15, for at least 1,500 blocks at the time of writing. This adjustment, according to calculations by CoinWarz and Fork.lol, it would happen between next May 4 and 7. This implies that, if the hash rate is not increased, Bitcoin mining will be severely slowed down for the next few days. However, the difficulty can be expected to decrease if the hash rate does not increase and the network returns to its average processing times.

The next difficulty adjustment would take place in approximately 17 days. Source: fork.lol

Mempool full and maximum in commissions

The current difficulty and hashrate levels have triggered an increase in mining times. Of the ten-minute average per block, the current average stands at 14 minutes according to CoinWarz, reaching highs of up to 16 minutes between blocks, according to BitInfoCharts. This has created a historical congestion of the mempool, with many pending transactions to be registered on the Bitcoin blockchain.

In order for your transaction to be processed soon, users increase the commission paid. This produces a snowball effect because the higher commission payments go up, the more prohibitive it becomes to transfer. The current state of the network is manifested in some of the slower and more expensive transactions seen in Bitcoin.

Mempool in virtual bytes is close to exceeding its annual maximum, reached at the end of February 2021. Source: mempool.space

Due to the low processing power (number of crypto operations performed in a certain amount of time) compared to the difficulty of mining, paying a higher commission does little to speed up transactions on the blockchain.

Commissions as of April 20 are reaching up to $ 58 according to BlockChair, very close to reaching the $ 62 recorded in December 2017. Although, according to data from BitInfoCharts, already the historical maximum of 2017 would have been surpassed, although they contemplate a lower average.

Average transaction fees are already above the historical average of December 2017. Source: BitInfoCharts.

Mining activity in China accounts for 65% of the total Bitcoin hash rate, while the Xinjiang province share is at 20% and 36% of the total Bitcoin hash rate.

In addition to confirming transactions, the importance of the hashrate lies in maintaining the security of the network. The higher the hash rate, the more difficult it is to attack Bitcoin, which has always been understood as an increase in the value of the network and, therefore, its price. This also has the opposite effect. In CriptoNoticias it was reported how this fall affected the price of Bitcoin, which had also marked a new historical maximum and fell almost USD 15,000 in a few hours, although it has already recovered.