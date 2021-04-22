Bitcoin mining will revive old power plant in New York

Like a zombie movie, an old power station in Finger Lakes, New York, will resume operations. And who will make it reborn, is the Bitcoin mining business. The project has raised many expectations and has become the target of environmental groups in the city.

Public opinion fears that the generation of cryptocurrencies will become a polluting activity as it happens in China. While it is true that the aforementioned plant previously worked with coal-based electricity, now, after the renaissance, it will do so with natural gas.

Either way, it would be fossil fuel-based energy, which jeopardizes, say some groups, the city’s green goals. The governor of that city himself, Andrew Cuomo, is being pressured to take action. The politician could be accused of indifference to the dangers facing New York if he does not oppose the objectives of the plant.

Bitcoin mining business will revive an old plant

About a decade ago, the owners of the Greenidge Power Plant in Dresden, New York, filed for bankruptcy. Thus, the uncompetitive coal-based power plant did not stand the test of time. Now, Bitcoin mining will make it reborn thanks to an ambitious project.

After ceasing operations, the power plant spent 7 years as a kind of antique museum. The new owners of it will put it to work with natural gas and will dedicate 106 megawatts to quench the thirst for specialized hardware in processing operations on the Bitcoin Blockchain network.

Critics of the initiative have not been slow to appear. For environmental groups, the Greenidge project is nothing more than a nightmare. They fear that dozens of old fossil fuel-fired power plants will follow this company’s lead and dramatically increase carbon emissions in the city.

Environmentalists are not alone in their crusade against the aspirations of the power plant owners. In that sense, Judith Enck, former regional administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, spoke out. Enck believes that fossil fuel operations violate the New York Environmental Protection Act.

“Greenidge is a test for Cuomo about how seriously he is taking meeting the environmental goals of the act,” Enck noted.

Bitcoin mining will revive old fossil fuel powered power plant. The reaction of environmental groups has not been long in coming. Source: Sustainable Finger Lakes

The governor with the last word in this controversy

Other environmental groups in the city expressed their concern that Bitcoin mining will revive a highly polluting plant. Earthhjustice and the Sierra Club sent an open letter to Governor Cuomo, warning that approximately 30 fossil fuel-based plants could be reactivated. The consequences for the city’s environment, they say, would be catastrophic.

It is important to note that the plant has already taken the first steps in resuming operations. Bitcoin mining has been around on a small scale. However, carbon emissions have begun to increase alarmingly, some New York media say.

In 2020, for example, the plant’s carbon emissions in January were 28 thousand tons. In December, they were about 243 thousand tons of Co2 gas, which translates into an increase of 10 times compared to the beginning of that year.

Greenidge managers, for their part, dismissed the accusations from environmental groups. At the same time, they assure that the plans to develop Bitcoin mining farms will grow considerably in the course of 2021.

Goals for expanding operations

As reported above, it is not just that Bitcoin mining will give rise to the aforementioned plant. The momentum goes much further. Thus, the firm’s authorities assure that, in the first term, cryptocurrencies with an electrical power of 19 megawatts will be mined. By June 30, they could reach 40 megawatts and 85 by December of this year.

This progressive increase, Earthjustice warns, would cause the plant to emit 1063 tons of carbon per year. It is, they say, 65% above what is allowed. In this way, the city authorities would be pressured to make decisions under the push of different groups.

Considering this last point, some spokespersons for the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), assure that the applications for renewal of permits by Greenidge will be studied in depth.

@NYGovCuomo @BasilSeggos

This goes against Governor Cuomo’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act or the CLCPA, which aims to reduce emissions and it will undo everything else we have done or plan to do to fight climate change. https://t.co/YmAstXwk5v – Seneca Lake Guardian (@seneca_lake) April 18, 2021

A business that makes many lose their minds

Endangering the environmental balance is a sensitive issue that worries tens of millions of people. However, the reported profits from the Bitcoin mining business have many investors losing their minds. Recently, China was criticized for using fossil fuel to power virtual farms on its territory. Now, the Americans themselves are considering embarking on the same path.

The current Bitcoin bull run has caused an unprecedented expansion of mining. Now everyone wants to mine for a share of their “digital gold.” The consequences are manifested in full view of all. The high demand for mining equipment has led to an intense shortage of semiconductor chips, shaking important technology sectors such as computers and vehicles.

Data to take into consideration

The New York Environmental Protection Act is a law that appeared in 2019. It seeks to reduce pollution rates in the city. The Bitcoin mining business expands around the world as this currency gains popularity. Environmental groups fear that dozens of coal-based power plants will be reactivated to mine cryptocurrencies. If the latter happens, the emission of carbon dioxide would skyrocket to limits feared by conservationists. Lobbyists in New York, are pushing to create a situation that forces politicians to ban mining based on polluting energies.

