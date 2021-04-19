Bitcoin mining in five news

In this weekly summary of the most important facts in the field of Bitcoin mining, we present the five most important news. The most relevant of this information was the surprise drop in the computing power of the most popular of digital currencies.

On the other hand, the continued persecution against the miners in different parts of the world stands out. In this case, in Venezuela, where some mining entrepreneurs from the west of the country, denounced continuous aggressions by soldiers.

Crypto mining has become one of the fastest growing businesses in recent times. This leads to the news in this area being abundant and following one another very quickly.

These are the five news related to Bitcoin mining

Although the information related to Bitcoin mining has been numerous during the week, we present you the five most important. In that sense, their selection is made taking into account the publications of CriptoTendencia and other portals. This is the news:

Fall in the Bitcoin hashrate makes the price of the cryptocurrency fall. Miners from Venezuela denounce harassment by security officials. United States mining company makes millionaire purchase of ASIC equipment. Bitmain readies machine for mining Ether. Canadian company will manufacture equipment of altcoin mining.

Bitcoin hashrate crash causes cryptocurrency price to plummet

One of the five most important news related to Bitcoin mining has to do with the hashrate of that cryptocurrency. Thus, at the beginning of the week, it reached its all-time high of 172 EH / s. What looked like a new rally heading for $ 70,000 a coin came to a sudden halt.

According to information from various media, the fall in the computing power or hashrate of Bitcoin had its origin in China. Precisely, the authorities of that nation have been conducting inspections of farms in Xinjiang province, which caused blackouts.

The result of this was the fall of the hashrate and with it, the collapse of the price of the pioneer cryptocurrency by more than 14%. As such, for many it is an unprecedented buying opportunity in the midst of what appears to be an upcoming rally in the price of Bitcoin, which would have been slowed by this “random” incident.

The most important of the five news items in this weekly summary on Bitcoin mining is related to the fall of the hashrate of the pioneer cryptocurrency. Source: Blockchain.com

Venezuela miners denounce harassment by security officials

The situation of Bitcoin mining in Venezuela is an enigma. On the one hand, the State encourages people to go into business, which it considers a vital part of its “Anti-Blockade Law.” On the other hand, officials intimidate those who dare to mine.

The most recent case occurred in Yaracuy state, in the west-central region of the country. There, a group of miners denounced harassment by officials from different security forces. Consequently, they assure that it is not the first time they have suffered intimidation and abuse of authority.

Hours after one of the miners was arrested, he was released thanks to the mediation of an association (Asonacrip), dedicated to bringing together miners from all over the country to defend themselves against this type of abuse.

United States mining company makes millionaire purchase of ASIC equipment

Another of the five news related to Bitcoin mining this week, is located in the United States. In that nation, the Integrated Ventures company announced the purchase of 4,800 ASIC equipment from the Asian manufacturer Bitmain.

The equipment models are from the new S19j series. This is a purchase valued at more than $ 34 million. It will allow the mining company to enter into competition with other large firms from that North American nation.

It should be noted that the total of the equipment will finish being located in 2022. At that time, the company will have more than 0.5 million terahashese per second. This taking into account that each machine mines with an approximate count of 100 TH / s.

Bitmain readies Ether mining machine

Another piece of news involving miner manufacturer Bitmain is related to its new ASIC. Unlike its classic productions dedicated to Bitcoin mining, now Bitmain ensures that it will soon launch its new machine to mine Ether.

This is the Antminer E9. It comes to replace E3, which has been working since April 2018. It should be taken into consideration that this equipment could have a short duration due to the protocol change that will be operated on the Ethereum Blockchain.

In an official publication, the Asian company offered some internal details of the team. However, it did not clarify the commercialization conditions that this ASIC will have.

Canadian company to manufacture altcoin mining equipment

China’s dominance in the mining arena, both of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is unquestionable. However, in recent years, there has been a trend towards business decentralization.

Likewise, farms are beginning to proliferate in other parts of the world far from the communist nation. At the same time, manufacturers are beginning to move out of the country. The most recent of these cases is in Canada, where a Chinese company will start manufacturing altcoin miners.

It is the ePIC Blockchain firm, which manufactures SC200 miners in the city of Toronto, which mine the digital currency Siacoin. It should be taken into consideration that the design process in Canada was completed with the assembly in China. Now, with the new steps of the company, the entire process will be carried out in the North American country.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related