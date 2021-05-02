Bitcoin mining difficulty drops nearly 13%, biggest downturn of 2021

Key facts:

The complexity for the mining of blocks went from 23.5 T to about 20.61 T.

The processing power of the network rose this Sunday to 190 EH / s.

The expected adjustment in the difficulty of Bitcoin (BTC) mining happened this Saturday, May 1, with a significant drop of 12.6%. The stumble represents the biggest percentage drop so far in 2021 and comes after power outages in China that disabled an unknown number of local miners.

According to Coinwarz records, between April 15 and May 1 the mining difficulty was 23.5 T. However, the figure fell to 20.61 T in the course of the afternoon. The correction directly impacted the hash rate or processing power of the network that this Sunday, May 2, it reached a peak of 190.58 EH / s, according to the aforementioned information service.

The difficulty reached during the last two weeks of April represented the highest value in the history of the Bitcoin network. The figure, in combination with the hash rate, is a positive sign on the health of the network as more and more miners are participating, which translates into greater security of transactions, despite the recent drop and readjustment to lowers it.

The difficulty setting for mining in the Bitcoin network fell this May 1 to 20.6 T. Source: Coinwarz.

It must be remembered that adjustments in the difficulty of Bitcoin mining occur approximately every two weeks or every 2016 blocks. It is about the network regulating itself to ensure blocks are mined every 10 minutes.

This particular correction is compensating for the loss of processing power that occurred in April and that twice hit the price of bitcoin in the cryptocurrency markets, as reported by CryptoNews. The price of BTC temporarily fell below $ 50,000. However, the price was recovering and is currently $ 56,550, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin mempool cleared

Another aspect that draws attention in this adjustment period is the number of transactions pending confirmation. During the miners’ departure, and with the difficulty still not adjusted, the Bitcoin mempool accumulated more than 200,000 operations, which skyrocketed commissions to over $ 20, in case of requesting to include the transaction in the next block to be mined.

According to the CriptoNoticias glossary of terms, the mempool is nothing more than a temporary memory where transactions pending confirmation are stored. They accumulated this time because the less processing capacity available, the block mining slows down.

At the time of publishing this article, the commission for a simple or complex transaction to be included in the next block is approximately $ 6. The figure shows that the network is full to process operationseven if you pay a low commission. According to the mempool.space website, around 45,000 transactions are pending confirmation.