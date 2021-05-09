Bitcoin mining and its 5 most outstanding news of this week

Cryptocurrency mining, led by Bitcoin and its closest competitors, continues to make the main headlines for a variety of reasons, from profitability to environmental hazard. Once again, this expanding business can be seen as one of the keys to understanding today’s economic world.

In this compendium, CriptoTendencia presents the five most outstanding news related to the mining business of the whole week. And it’s not just about Bitcoin, but about mining other major digital currencies. One of these cases is the new Chia, a cryptocurrency that is mined, not from ASIC, CPU or GPU, but from SSD.

On the other hand, the growing tensions between the mining projects in the making in New York and environmental groups stand out. The axis around which this last point turns is the reactivation of coal-fired power plants, which has set off alarms among the main clean air advocacy groups in that North American city.

These are the 5 most important news about Bitcoin mining in the week

As usual, in this weekly roundup, we present you the top 5 news in the Bitcoin mining business. They are collected directly from CriptoTendencia and from other crypto news portals. These are the headlines of that news:

SSD manufacturers warn Chia mining will void warranties New York mining projects could be frozen for 3 years Bitfarms receives approval to enlist in Nasdaq Iran could ban trading in cryptocurrencies not mined in its territory Daily income of the miners over $ 60 million.SSD Makers Warn Chia Mining Will Void Warranties

Bitcoin mining and other cryptocurrencies now have a new form of rivalry with the Proo-of-Space and Proof-of-Time protocols. The Chia digital currency will be mined with hard drives, not requiring considerable amounts of electricity to be generated.

It is one of the most environmentally friendly currencies. Thus, it can be said that it is one of the most brilliant proposals. However, they also have their controversial side. It is about the use that miners give to traditional SSDs.

In that sense, the manufacturer of these spare parts, Galax, warned that those who mine cryptocurrencies with their products will lose the guarantee. The reason behind this threat to your customers is that the created SSDs have limited purposes. In other words, its capacity does not go beyond simple tasks and mining shortens its useful life considerably.

New York mining projects could be frozen for 3 years

Another of the most outstanding news in the field of Bitcoin mining is a bill in the United States. This time generated in New York City, where environmental groups propose to ban mining for 3 years. The reason for this proposal would be the use of coal from some plants to generate energy.

The goal of the proponents of this law is that a thorough investigation should be conducted to show the impacts of mining on the environment. If this controversial project is approved, it would be a major blow to the Bitcoin mining business, which is in full expansion in New York.

Conflicts between environmental groups and digital mining have worsened since the news of the rehabilitation of the Greenidge plant was known. It is an old coal-fired plant, which was recently bought to use its capacity in digital mining. Those in charge of the project say that the center will be powered by natural gas.

Bitfarms receives approval to enlist on Nasdaq

An important event within the framework of Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrencies in general, is the entry of Bitfarms into Nasdaq. The Canadian-born company will become one of the pioneers of the crypto industry in listing on the stock exchange. Alongside her are Riot Blockchain, Hut8, and others.

It is important to note that the process of entering the list is not complete. Before that, Bitfarms will have to complete one last step, the well-known electronic settlement. Once that goal is reached, the firm’s shares will be available to buy and sell.

The entry of this company to Nasdaq represents an important advance, since it strengthens the legitimacy of Bitcoin mining. The Bitfarms company is among the top large mining companies in the world and its services include a wide range.

Iran could ban trading in cryptocurrencies not mined on its territory

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to be a territory of great difficulties for Bitcoin mining. Although the crypto mining business is legal, there are many known cases in which miners are persecuted for not complying with the arbitrary laws imposed by the authorities on the business.

Among the laws designed by the state to squeeze entrepreneurs out of mining, there is the controversial ban on crypto trading. Thus, mining cryptocurrencies is legal (if disadvantageous regulations are met). On the other hand, trading with mined cryptocurrencies is prohibited. Thus, those who mine are obliged to sell their coins to the government.

Likewise, the most recent step that the Islamic authorities could be taking is to extend the prohibition of the circulation in the country of cryptocurrencies not mined within its borders. The legality of Bitcoin mining could be the face of the State’s attempts to control and centralize one of the most profitable businesses in recent years.

Miners daily income over $ 60 million

The bullish rally of the price of Bitcoin, could be around the corner. The price of the cryptocurrency begins to hover around the barrier of $ 60,000 per unit again. Likewise, the daily income of the miners is again close to 60 million dollars.

The aforementioned figure is an average of one month that was taken until May 5. It should be remembered that, during that last month, daily income fell dramatically as a result of the parallel hash rate debacle. However, the reconnection of mining equipment on Chinese farms has allowed the computing power of Bitcoin to recover. It seems a matter of time for the price of the currency to return to the paths of historical records that were violently interrupted by various events in China.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related