Bitcoin miners’ revenue hit a new high

According to data collected by Blockchain analytics company Arcane Research, Bitcoin miners hit a new high in the month of March, claiming more than $ 1.5 billion in rewards.

As a curious fact, these records occur parallel to the movements of institutional investors, seeking to expand their presence in the mining sector.

In this regard, Ethan Vera, co-founder of Luxor Technology, said: “Our miners are incredibly optimistic about the future of mining. January and February 2021 were record months for most of them.

Bitcoin miners break record

Miners are people from all over the world who perform mathematical calculations with their computers so that the Bitcoin network confirms transactions and increases its security, in return, they receive Bitcoins that can then be converted into paper money or exchanged for other cryptocurrencies.

In fact, Bitcoin miners have made more than $ 1.5 billion in revenue in the month of March. This figure represents a new record of income obtained by the mining sector in one month.

Bitcoin funds absorbing the circulating BTC supply? Exchange-traded bitcoin investment vehicles now have more than 800,000 BTC under management, equalling 4.3% of the circulating bitcoin supply. Read more in our weekly market report.https: //t.co/gIZOq515E1 – Arcane Research (@ArcaneResearch) March 30, 2021

Actually, the biggest gain of all time for March is higher than that of February. When miners made revenue totaling $ 1.36 billion across the industry.

By the way, the new performance fees mean that miners have collectively made more than $ 1 billion for three consecutive months.

A historical record!

Indeed, we also have data from The Block Research, which also indicated that cryptocurrency miners earned the equivalent of $ 1.5 billion in March 2021.

In particular, of these $ 1,500 million, $ 1,360 million correspond to commissions for mining blocks (the 6.25 BTC, which they receive as a reward each time they mine a block).

Also, to this amount must be added $ 148 million in transaction fees. Which are an amount paid by users who send transactions to the network, in order for them to be processed by miners more quickly.

The higher the commission, the less time it takes for miners to incorporate it into the Blockchain. Certainly, the first quarter of 2021 is being especially good for miners, as their revenues have exceeded $ 1 billion during January, February and March.

Recently, institutional investors in North America have been actively expanding the cryptocurrency mining sector. Investing $ 500 million in new equipment.

