Bitcoin miners hoard coins: positive signal for the market

Blockchain data shows that bitcoin miners are hoarding coins and adding to the upward pressures in the market for the first time since December.

The miner position change metric from analytics firm Glassnode which measures the 30-day change in supply, recently turned positive in a sign of renewed tenure from coin makers.

The balance in miners’ wallets has risen from 4,435 BTC to 1,806 million in the last two weeks, as data from Glassnode show.

“The miners now have a net accumulation of liquid assets as they have enough cash in reserve to execute their future operations having liquidated their holdings when the bitcoin price was between $ 20,000 and $ 40,000. Most of them are waiting for a price rebound, ”Flex Yang, CEO of Hong Kong-based Babel Finance, said in an email.

The miners operate predominantly with cash and liquidate stakes to cover expenses. However, miners’ selling pace varies from time to time based on mining specific factors and bitcoin price expectations.

The return to accumulation mode observed since March 31 occurs after nearly four months of largely negative readings: miners decrease positions and obtain profits. The maximum distribution of approximately 17,000 BTC to 24,000 BTC was observed throughout January, according to Glassnode’s weekly newsletter, dated March 8.

While miner flows make up a small part of the total network volume, as Glassnode CEO Rafael Schultze-Kraft tweeted, accumulation by miners is analogous to a greater participation of promoters in corporate actions and is considered a positive indicator. “Their spending patterns provide insight into the sentiment of some of the biggest bulls in the Bitcoin market,” Glassnode said in a newsletter published on April 5.

Whales, or big investors with the ability to influence prices, have also stopped selling coins.

The number of whale entities (pools of crypto wallet addresses held by a single network participant that has at least 1,000 bitcoins) has remained above 2,000 since March 31.

The figure fell from 2,230 to 2,004 in almost two months to March 31, mainly due to the end-of-quarter rebalancing., according to blockchain analyst Willy Woo. It remains to be seen if these positive developments in the chain propel the cryptocurrency higher.

While bitcoin is currently trading moderately higher near $ 58,500, it remains trapped in an increasingly narrow price range. A breakout would mark a continuation of a broader uptrend typically experienced in April.

