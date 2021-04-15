Bitcoin Miners Could Solve Ukraine’s Energy Spending Problems

Compartir

Cooling towers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Source: npp.zp.ua

A financial expert has explained the rationale behind the Ukrainian state’s recent push for nuclear-powered crypto mining, stating that the nature of the mining industry makes it an ideal partner for utilizing surplus energy from the country’s nuclear reactors.

In it he quoted Alexei Mushak, economic adviser to former Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, as saying:

“Modern equipment [mineros ASIC] they can be turned on or off in the space of one minute. The [cripto] mining can smooth fluctuations in consumption and generation [en las plantas de energía nuclear] “.

This point is key, as many other conventional forms of industry, particularly those that can be built near nuclear plants in Ukraine, have little or no use for sudden injections of surplus energy and prefer a steady, steady and predictable flow.

In Inshe’s report, the author noted that mining cryptocurrencies will likely allow NAEC Energoatom , the state-owned company that operates the country’s nuclear power plants, will expand its sales markets in the coming years.

This would represent a huge turnaround for the company, which posted losses of more than $ 171 million last year.

The project is now being promoted by the nation’s Minister of Energy, Olha Buslavets, whose ministry has authorized the construction of so-called “data centers,” essentially mining farms for Bitcoin (BTC) and some major altcoins, at four plants of nuclear energy.

The success or failure of the effort will likely depend on the results of a pilot test currently underway at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, a plant with an annual net production of 29,299 GWh and a nominal capacity of 5,700. MW.

Regardless, the government appears to be backing the Energoatom project to the hilt, with the cabinet adding the crypto mining initiative to its list of priority projects to be completed by 2023 in December last year.

In other parts of the world, miners have successfully installed themselves at hotspots for power production, including projects at some of the largest hydroelectric plants in South America and, more controversially, near some of the power generators. oldest and most polluting coal plants in China.

But Ukraine’s reactors, mainly from the Soviet era, have become the subject of much public scrutiny in recent years, with many claiming that the loss-making power sector is dragging public spending into dangerous economic territory.

Ministers have revealed plans to involve local stakeholders in the project, and Energoatom has already reached agreements with large-scale miners. impact like BitFury, with construction agreements signed with contractors and groundbreaking work already underway at some sites.

