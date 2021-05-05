Bitcoin Microfutures Launch Expands CME Group Derivatives Offering

CME Group expanded its bitcoin derivatives offering this Friday, May 3, with the launch of its new bitcoin microfutures (BTC) contracts, aimed at attracting new entrants to its market. The US company began trading 0.1 BTC contracts as an efficient and affordable way to gain exposure to bitcoin, said Tim McCourt, CME’s Global Alternate Investment Products Manager.

CME Group had made the announcement of this new line of bitcoin derivatives, on March 30, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias. On that occasion, CME stated that, in that exchange, in the first quarter of the year, it was traded an average of 13,000 daily contracts, equivalent to about 60,000 BTC.

CME stated in a press release that with the price that bitcoin has come to, current futures contracts of 5 BTC, the cost of investment would be out of reach for many individual investors and even small businesses.

Daniel Ryba, chief futures executive at E * TRADE Financial, quoted in the statement, noted that the smaller size of the contracts would allow traders of all sizes, from institutions to active retail traders, get exposed to bitcoin prices or hedge your bitcoin spot positions. “We are very excited to endorse this product,” said Ryba.

Within the current bitcoin bull cycle, price stagnation below $ 60,000 in the past two weeks has contributed to a noticeable decline in derivative volumes. In the case of bitcoin options, the derivatives exchange Deribit announced on Monday that for the first time, the volume of bitcoin options traded had been lower than the volume of ether options.