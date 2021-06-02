“Bitcoin may have already bottomed out”

-How do you see the situation on Wall Street after the latest inflation data known?

The Fed thinks it will be temporary. One of the ways we have to observe what will happen is the behavior of bonds, since they are very sensitive to inflation expectations. If we look at the evolution of the 10-year bond, it is moving sideways and is not reflecting any expectations in the short term.

The expectation of inflation in the medium term does not say that it will be sustained either.

Regarding inflation, it is true that it is what the big managers and investors are most afraid of but the charts say that we have closed May, from the point of view of technical analysis, we see the S&P 500 continues at historical highs and evolving upward.

The Dow Jones also closed the month well. The Nasdaq is weighing down the rest of the indices and limits the evolution. The Russell 2000 also closed the month better and has started this one with some strength

In the long term we are still bullish and reversing such a trend is difficult.

In the short term, on the daily chart, we see that prices are trying to reach all-time highs, but the price has lateralized since April in the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones is in the same situation and the Nasdaq suffered a certain drop but is rebounding, in a resistance zone of 13,800 and the Russell 2000 is recovering.

The expectation is that prices will be lateralized. Markets must be considered as a whole. In this sense, the Nasdaq slows the evolution of the S&P 500, since the FAANGs are the ones that slow the evolution of the Nasdaq. We look at the origin of the Nasdaq not advancing.

The short-term expectation is that this price lateralization will continues until it breaks somewhere. Another option is that they go to all-time highs if the Nasdaq breaks 13,800 and if it loses control levels at 4056 on the S&P 500, 33,555 on the Dow Jones and 12,967 on the Nasdaq, the scenario would change and give way to a correction. , that could be important. But for now, the situation is bullish.

-Despite the well-known ‘sell in may’, how are you seeing the behavior of the European stock markets?

-We have been saying for many years that, in general, the behavior has been worse than in the United States. Although, recently, with liquidity injections, it seems that Europe is doing better than the US. The charts of the indices are clearly bullish. The Dax yesterday left a new all-time high and the Eurostoxs closed above price levels. But they have left us a divergence with which we could enter a certain price lateralization.

In Europe we must follow the automotive sector, which is rising strongly today and yesterday made an important candle. The banking sector is fundamental, it is pulling strongly on the weekly chart and is rising on the daily chart.

If the banking sector is doing well, it is very likely that the Ibex 35 is recovering something, although it is in a neutral zone due to Iberdrola and Inditex.

-Brent is already over 70 dollars, do you think that the summer favors the rebound of oil due to the increase in mobility and tourism? Where do you see it?

-Brent and WTI are highly correlated. Oil is in the zone of highs of two years ago, the important thing is that OPEC sees a rebound in demand; Both OPEC and its allies, OPEC +, including Russia, have agreed to relax oil production restrictions as they anticipate increased demand.

When it comes to trading, we follow the future of oil. The resistance level has already broken it and is trying to break the previous high. In case of consolidating the break we can see it in the zone of maximums of 76.5-77.

– Do you think that amid inflationary pressures in the US, does gold gain attractiveness again?

-Yes, gold is an asset that, although it does not pay dividends or coupons like bonds and has a storage cost, it has always helped protect against inflation.

Since early 2021, spot gold has gained 0.65% and is currently recovering from declines that began in August 2006, when it reached its all-time high. Oil has been falling as far as the March and April zone and lost the 61.8 Fibonacci retracements and formed a double bottom. Then he began his recovery and has already exceeded the average of 200 sessions and is on his way to 1,962.

In addition, inflation causes the dollar to weaken and this could be a tailwind for the appreciation of the price of gold.

-Bitcoin is around $ 37,000. Where do you see it in the short term?

-They are new assets, although they have been around for a long time. October 2020 is when it takes off in a dizzying way, reaching almost 65,000 and after that there has been a downward market turn, leaving us with a minimum of 30,000.

If it loses the 28,746 we could see a brutal collapse, it may be that it has bottomed out, since we are in that area of ​​30,000 and we must bear in mind that it makes movements in a day of several thousand dollars.

We propose two scenarios:

Scenario 1: if you lose this area, we could see much more serious falls

Scenario 2: progressive recovery. On the part of governments, there is great opposition to everything that smells of cryptocurrencies because it goes against interests and escapes their control. Turkey has banned it and China is putting cryptocurrency mining in trouble.

Ultimately, as governments evolve, this is what will happen with the evolution of bitcoin. At the moment, the trend is clearly bearish.