Bitcoin Market Dominance Slides 50% As Ethereum Valuation Rises Higher

Bitcoin’s dominance, the metric that measures Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization against all other crypto asset valuations, has dropped considerably in recent weeks. In late February, bitcoin’s dominance levels began to slide down from 61% to 50% today. Meanwhile, from the same point in time, ethereum’s market capitalization has risen from 11.8% to 14.5% today. .

Bitcoin dominance sinks 50%

Since the birth of alternative crypto assets, people have used a metric called bitcoin (BTC) dominance, a measure that tracks the full capitalization of BTC against all the market caps of other currencies.

Interestingly, minus a few small drops, BTC’s dominance was above the 80% range from the day it was conceived to February 2017.

BTC / USD hourly chart on April 23, 2021.

During the first week of January 2018, BTC’s dominance fell to a record low of 33%. This year, bitcoin’s dominance levels have been mostly above the 60% region and in January 2021, it was close to 70%.

However, since February 28, BTC’s dominance has slipped from 61% to a low of 50% on April 23. At the same time, from February 28 to now, ethereum (ETH) has risen from 11.8% to 14.5%.

Myriad Competitors Push Bitcoin Dominance Levels Down

Ethereum’s market capitalization is not the only currency that consumes BTC’s dominance levels. Binance coin has captured the third position in terms of crypto market valuations and controls 4.33% of the total $ 1.87 trillion market capitalization of the crypto economy.

The stablecoin anchor (USDT) is 2.8%, XRP is 2.25%, and cardano (ADA) is 1.9% today. The fifteenth position occupied by solana (SOL) and up to the seventh position, dogecoin, controls 50% of the entire cryptoeconomy or more.

ETH / USD hourly chart on April 23, 2021.

From October 2020 to today, the overall crypto capitalization excluding bitcoin has risen a lot from $ 145 billion to close to a trillion. A host of coins have seen gains alongside the climactic BTC bull run, but some coins, by and large, have eaten up a lot more than most.

Tokens like ethereum, binance coin, cardano, XRP, and tether (USDT) have also done the most damage to BTC’s dominance levels.

What do you think about BTC dominance levels dropping to all-time lows by 2021? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

