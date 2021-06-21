Bitcoin leads crypto market liquidations in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin (BTC) leads a huge liquidation backlog as recorded by Bybt. At the time of publication, the trading information platform registered more than a billion dollars settled in 24 hours on all exchanges.

More than $ 96 million in liquidations occurred in the last hour. Bitcoin accounted for more than half of the settlements in the full 24-hour period, specifically worth $ 627.67 million at press time.

Additionally, the largest individual settlement order at that time, occurred at Huobi-EOS, it was valued at $ 6.48 million.

BTC liquidations broke far ahead of the other market pioneers, with Ethereum in second place.

A comparatively small value of $ 267 million was settled in 24 hours. Ripple (XRP) was a bit behind, accounting for another $ 44 million in liquidation.

The data indicates that almost 39% of the settlements made during the last 24 hours (for a total of almost 428 million dollars) were produced on the Bybit trading platform. Okex accounted for another 20.3% and Huobi another 17.6%.

BItcoin plummets

An eventful month for Bitcoin

This selloff follows a poor week for Bitcoin, in which it declined to its lows last month near the $ 30,000 mark.

Currently, Bitcoin is valued at $ 32,200, according to CoinGecko. Since its sharp price collapse in May, attributed to a number of factors, BTC has struggled to regain something close to the heights it reached in April.

The fact that the hash rate of BTC mining has reached its lowest position in six months, as reported on June 20, has not helped Bitcoin.

This follows the Chinese government’s continued strict crackdown on BTC mining, which has seen a massive shutdown in the country’s operations. China previously hosted about 75% of the world’s BTC mining capacity.

Read more

In light of the Chinese repression, BTC miners have started to move their operations overseas, to the United States in particular.

Low electricity prices drew miners to Texas, a state that also has a pro-crypto government.

Bearish bitcoin

Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott passed a law that creates a legal framework for investments in cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, Francis Suárez, Mayor of Miami, Florida, recently emphasized that he would welcome miners from China.

He noted that Miami is ideal for energy-intensive mining operations, given its cheap nuclear power.

The post Bitcoin leads crypto market liquidations in the last 24 hours was first seen on BeInCrypto.