Bitcoin is still the ‘darling’ of Wall Street despite ethereum and ‘altcoins’

The cryptocurrency market has continued to leave historic moments this week, although it has shifted the focus from the everlasting bitcoin to the ‘altcoins’, with stratospheric hikes for many of the alternative tokens to the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto. The ethereum, which has conquered $ 3,600, and the dogecoin, which rose 50% in 24 hours and it touched 0.7 dollars, although among the ‘cryptos’ with the highest capitalization, ripple, litecoin, binance coin or ethereum classic have marked milestones in a clear symptom that we are in the middle of the season for all these assets.

However, experts say that bitcoin remains the first choice for corporations and institutional investors, who continue to show their interest in the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto. And in the meantime, the most expert operators in the crypto space have taken advantage of the consolidation of the so-called digital gold to diversify into other tokens, with the promising ethereum, without forgetting the cryptocurrency, dogecoin, which has accumulated a capitalization of nearly $ 90 billion.

But despite the large number of tokens that exist, some 9,000 according to CoinMarketCap, For many newbies in this market it makes sense to be interested only in the first two on the list: bitcoin and ether -as the token of the Ethereum network is known although both names are used interchangeably-. For their performance, anyone would have been a good option in 2021, since bitcoin has doubled its performance While ether quadrupled it, compared, for example, with the 12% rise in the S&P 500.

Still, for more traditional investors, bitcoin is the winning horse. Although its dominance has decreased this year –now represents around 46% of the total value of the cryptocurrency market, up from 70% at the beginning of the year, according to CoinMarketCap-, it is still the most important coin by far.

It has a market capitalization of more than a trillion dollars, compared to the $ 400 billion from ethereum, according to CoinGecko. And it is still the choice of large companies. Tesla and MicroStrategy have bought the world’s largest cryptocurrency, not ether. When Paul Tudor Jones or Ray Dalio have talked about cryptography, they have talked about bitcoin, US investment banks are looking for a way to offer services for the sale of this ‘crypto’ and every day more companies add bitcoin to their balance sheets, the last Mercado Libre this week.

That is also reflected in volatility. The Cornerstone Macro strategists have analyzed the likely behavior of bitcoin and ether in a dip. With a slump of around 20% in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, there are remarkably more risk that number two continues to correct down than for his older sister, this study notes. “With a rebound of the same magnitude, bitcoin comes out ahead,” the report states.

Instead, investors tend to bet on ether given its growth potential, making a commitment to the continuous development of the decentralized ecosystem built on the Ethereum network “, says Phil Bonello, from Grayscale Investments, according to ‘Bloomberg’. market consider the ether as a way to get an exposure to the index of all the development that happens in Ethereum ”.

Still, for those looking to break into the crypto space, many experts are in favor of buying both as part of the age-old quest for diversification and hedging. “Since there are diversification opportunities among the digital currencies themselves, we should consider a small basket of them, instead of just the bitcoin, when we evaluate if any allocation to crypto assets can reduce the volatility of the portfolio along with traditional assets, “round the Cornerstone analysts.