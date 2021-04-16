For many years, Bitcoin has had a reputation as a speculative asset. And, until last year, the main participants in the cryptocurrency market were short-term traders. Those who took advantage of the high volatility in the price of BTC and other crypto assets, to buy and sell virtual currencies at high speed and generate profits with price differentials. However, for Scott Melker in the Tweet of the day, Bitcoin is no longer an asset for traders:

#Bitcoin is the most important asset every created. If I had to choose one thing to hold, it would be $ BTC. That said, if you are a TRADER (not investor), the disproportionate upside from this point is likely in altcoins. They are far more likely to make you insanely wealthy. – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) April 14, 2021

Traders must go beyond Bitcoin

The age of instability is over for Bitcoin. And it is that, although its price continues to increase, and the variations in its price have not disappeared, behind seem to be the days when millionaire profits could be made by speculating in the short term in its market. Well, with the entry of institutional investors to the crypto market, it has been stabilizing, ending speculative opportunities for traders.

In this way, as commented by analyst and investor Scott Melker, Bitcoin has ended up becoming a long-term investment. A product that is used by companies and investment firms as an asset store of value, and not as a mere speculative product.

This does not mean that there are no longer any short-term opportunities for traders. Well, if on the one hand the volatility seems to have ended in the Bitcoin market, altcoins are still experiencing a boom era that allows smart traders to generate multi-million dollar profits. Therefore, today it makes much more sense for traders to invest in these altcoins rather than in BTC, as Scott Melker comments on Twitter:

‘Bitcoin is the most important asset ever created. If I had to choose one product to save, it would be $ BTC. That said, if you are a TRADER (not an investor), the disproportionate surge at this point is likely in altcoins. They are much more likely to make you incredibly rich.

Thus, Scott Melker would be reflecting the maturation process that the Bitcoin market has experienced in recent years. Thanks to which, today is a market much more conducive to investment in the long term and not so much for traders. Those, however, will always find opportunities in other cryptocurrencies, as evidenced by Binance Coin and Ethereum.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related