Bitcoin is moving sideways, but looks set for a lunar week

Bitcoin retested resistance on its way up to $ 60,000 and was turned down for support. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $ 57,500 with sideways movement on the lower and higher time frames.

BTC is moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Anonymous trader IncomeSharks has established support at $ 53,000 with $ 59,000 as an initial price target that BTC managed to hit. However, the selling pressure on that brand appears high as many retail investors continue to drive the price action.

In the coming days, the Pentoshi trader expects the BTC price to gain enough momentum to break through resistance to the detriment of altcoins. As the trader said, Bitcoin’s dominance could rebound in the short term, after falling below 50%:

I think $ BTC will skyrocket in a big way next week. The 90-day range PoC is the confluence with all 4-hour ema acting as support. The last thing I want to do is get overexposed in this movement.

Analyst Willy Woo shares the same thesis and predicts a capital migration from altcoins to BTC soon. As shown below, BTC’s dominance has entered a “high probability” zone for a trend reversal, as stated by Woo.

Source: Willy Woo

Many investors wonder if BTC has reached a local high, as it did in January 2018 when a 3-year bear market began. However, Woo believes that this cycle has different indicators with a large amount of BTC shifting from short-term investors to “strong holders.”

Source: BTC supply is in good hands

As seen above, in 2017 BTC had a parabolic run and the number of coins held by short-term investors grew. The opposite has happened in this confinement. As the price of BTC rises, the percentage of its supply that goes to long-term holders increases in an “unprecedented” way. Woo added:

In no way are we going to enter a bear market. That’s obvious this week from price action, but not so obvious 2 weeks ago when the sky was falling. Coins moving into corporate treasuries are likely to have an impact.

Bitcoin fundamental support bullish sentiment

Several BTC indicators point to a price appreciation. Analyst William Clement indicated that the supply of Bitcoin in the hands of entities with 100-1,000 BTC shows similarities with a period of consolidation during January.

At this time, the metric hardly registered any oscillation until it increased. This coincided with the price of BTC gaining momentum and hitting new all-time highs. As seen below, the graph appears to be similar.

Source: Glassnode via William Clemente

During April, the derivatives market for BTC experienced large variations in the financing rate on all exchange platforms. By contrast, May has been more stable for this sector with funding rates below 0.05%, suggesting a “healthier” price action.

May BTC funding rates show stability. Source: Glassnode via William Clemente