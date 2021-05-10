Bitcoin is less volatile than Tesla and Apple stocks: Binance CEO

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, says that Bitcoin’s volatility cannot be compared to other cryptocurrencies. Data shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is less volatile based on its returns.

The CEO of Binance stated this during an interview with Bloomberg TV on May 3. According to the CEO, Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) shares were more volatile than BTC shares. According to the CEO, volatility existed in all markets and not just the cryptocurrency market.

However, Zhao’s accusations are quite skeptical. All trading experts will tell you that the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fluctuate more than the shares of the company.

Tesla is a unique case

Tesla’s market capitalization is $ 633 billion. The company has lagged behind the world’s leading companies in terms of earnings, as its net income has not reached $ 500 million. Tesla shares are less profitable compared to Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), and others.

Charts show that Tesla shares are more volatile than other stocks of companies valued at $ 200 billion. Tesla’s volatility cannot be compared to crypto. Unlike TSLA, BTC does not gain in value and does not have a valuation model.

However, Zhao’s business activity cannot be used to help retail investors measure their earnings. While he may be the head of one of the major crypto exchanges, he doesn’t trade crypto frequently. Rather, the CEO chooses HODL. This helps you avoid the stress of market volatility. Holding is the best strategy for long-term speculation.

Volatility and returns are exclusive

Volatility cannot be used to measure the value of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency holders can measure the value of cryptocurrencies using the amount of profits made. The level of volatility of cryptocurrencies does not matter. The only metric that matters is high profitability and earnings.

MicroStrategy, a cryptocurrency analytics company, has provided a chart that will assess the returns and Sharpe ratio of Bitcoin.

The Sharpe index is a measure of risk-adjusted returns (actually adjusted for volatility). It is a way of measuring how much return an investment generated due to the risk (volatility) borne during a time horizon.

MicroStrategy data shows that Bitcoin takes the lead in terms of risk return. The returns were evaluated using the main assets and indices over a period of one month.

Based on Zhao’s analysis, the volatility of Bitcoin can be similar to the stocks of multi-billion dollar companies. However, based on returns derived from volatility, Bitcoin takes the lead.