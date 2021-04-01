Bitcoin is getting boring

For years, many members of the crypto community predicted this would happen. However, when the time has finally come, this process has ended up surprising almost all crypto users due to the speed with which it has developed. And, as the news director of The Block, Frank Chaparro comments in the Tweet of the day, Bitcoin is becoming boring, integrating more and more into traditional financial markets:

Damn is bitcoin just a boring institutional asset now. Morgan Stanley and Goldman are working on letting their rich clients get exposure to it, BlackRock has bought futures, Bridgewater thinks it is an interesting invention. I miss when this was a market for weirdos. – Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) March 31, 2021

Is Bitcoin boring?

It doesn’t take long in the crypto world to realize the magnitude of the change that has taken place in recent months. We only have to think about the outlook for the crypto market in early 2020, and how it is being rapidly transformed by institutional investors.

And it is that, although by the beginning of 2020, Bitcoin was already a recognized currency worldwide, with a significant market capitalization and an active community. The Bitcoin market remained tangential to the traditional financial world. Being populated essentially by traders in search of quick profits thanks to the volatility in its price and fans of Blockchain technology.

This changed with the arrival of institutional investors. Well, with the entry of millions of dollars by large investment funds in the cryptocurrency market, the attention of the media and large banks has also come. Thanks to which, in recent months we have seen news that seemed unthinkable a few years ago, such as the entry of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan into the crypto asset market. Making the cryptocurrency market “boring” in the words of Frank Chaparro:

Damn, Bitcoin is now a boring institutional asset. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are working to expose their wealthy clients to it, BlackRock has bought futures, Bridgewater thinks it’s an interesting invention. I miss when this was a market for weirdos. “

Of course, beyond Chaparro’s joke hides the reality of the transformations that the crypto market has undergone. Which have opened Bitcoin to large traditional investors, driving the acceptance of cryptocurrencies at all levels of the traditional financial market.

Do you think Bitcoin is getting boring? Let me know in the comment box.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related