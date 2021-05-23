Bitcoin is down nearly 50% from its peak for the year

(Reuters) – Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency suffered another sell-off that saw it racking up a nearly 50% drop from its peak for the year.

Bitcoin fell to $ 32,601 at 1800 GMT, down $ 4,899.54 from its previous close. On April 14, it reached an annual high of $ 64,895.22.

Ether, the currency associated with the ethereum blockchain network, lost 17% to $ 1,905 on Sunday, erasing $ 391.31 of its value since its previous close.

Bitcoin markets operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, leading to price swings at unpredictable hours.

“Many are pointing out that bitcoin’s volatility is unsustainable,” wrote Amy Wu Silverman of RBC Capital Markets in a research note published on Saturday. “In fact, bitcoin has severe and dizzying swings.”

Bitcoin has come under pressure after a series of tweets by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week reversing his decision to accept cryptocurrency as a means of payment for the company’s cars.

In addition, China on Friday took action against the mining and operations of the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of its efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks.

China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, identified bitcoin as the asset that requires the most regulation.

The statement, which came days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened the ban on banks and payment companies from providing cryptocurrency-related services, marked a sharp escalation in the country’s efforts to end speculation and currency fraud. virtual.

China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies came after the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for new rules requiring reporting of large cryptocurrency transfers to the Internal Revenue Service, and the Federal Reserve flagging the risks. that cryptocurrencies suppose for financial stability.

(Report by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; additional report by Bhargav Acharya and the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)