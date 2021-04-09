“Bitcoin is a very volatile investment alternative, but with a very large revaluation potential”

Some of the most important indexes on Wall Street register all-time highs after employment data that underpin the economic recovery in the US. Has the New York Stock Exchange already discounted that recovery?

I think that in general, the behavior of the stock markets has shown a brutal dissociation during not the last months, but clearly during the last year with respect to the economic situation that the US and in general, the whole world was going through. We have lived through the recession of the last century and in a few months we have seen how the stock markets had recovered the fall that occurred during the months of March and April especially. Many of the indices were back to record highs.

Do you think the valuations on the other side of the Atlantic are justified?

I think that we are going to face the end of an upward movement that we have been registering since 2009 and that is probably going to have two episodes. A short-term one, a first scare of 10 or 15%, which I hope will not take long to arrive, probably during the next month or month and a half. Then I think maybe we have an extension of the bullish move. But as of the year 2022, it is very likely that we will have to assume that this process that has lasted 12 years is over, the longest bullish cycle in the history of the US stock market. From there, it would not be uncommon to find corrections similar to those of 2008, 2001 and 2002, deep down the valuation level of the US stock market is at historical records and what sustains, in some way, the markets today Today is the continuous stimulus from the monetary and fiscal point of view, which probably in 2022 will not have any excuse to continue present, especially if the present fears in the market regarding inflation become a reality.

Meanwhile, the European economy seems to be lagging behind again. Is the main reason the slower pace in the vaccination process?

I think that is one of the most important factors, obviously, we are far behind what the United States, Chile or the United Kingdom are achieving. In the end, here we have had to maintain active confinement phases. In fact, we still have them to this day, while in other geographical areas they have been more lax when it comes to returning to normality, in part due to the problem of the slow vaccination rate that we have in the EU. Then there is another issue, and that is that when the great crisis broke out in the US, the monetary and fiscal support measures arrived with tremendous speed. That is to say, the aid packages were launched immediately, while in Europe we saw that last summer a great aid was approved but that it is still pending to reach the different countries and, therefore, our capacity to react, Being a union of many countries, it is obviously much slower and makes us less competitive when facing complicated situations such as the crisis that unleashed the pandemic.

It seems that fears about inflation are not completely disappearing from the markets, with the focus on the yield of 10-year bonds, the yield curve and the CPI data. Are they real fears?

The first thing we should take into account is that there has been an upward behavior of certain raw materials that is not hypothetical, it is real. The rise in the price of wheat, soybeans, corn, cotton, aluminum, zinc or copper, are real increases that will compute as a higher manufacturing cost in many of the industries, We have seen a great recovery although not up to previous levels, but a big recovery in the price of oil. Therefore, there will be a base effect that will generate inflationary pressures during the next two quarters, which will cause us to see figures well above what we are used to. From there, the big question is whether that inflation is going to stay high for longer or not. Central banks predict that this is not going to be the case, that this is going to be a one-off rally. But when you start, you will have to see the reaction that investors have in the fixed income market, because if they react, which is highly probable, they could cause additional falls in the bond market, which would imply increases in long-term financing to through the bond’s profitability, which moves inversely to price. From that moment on, it would be a great problem for risky assets such as the stock market, since the cost of financing largely determines the ability to continue obtaining large profits, or if, on the contrary, the cost of the debt in which we have incurred becomes a problem and corrections occur, even trend changes.

What do you expect from central banks in this context? Could the ECB or the Fed announce a reduction in their measures to support the economy soon?

I have the feeling that the central banks are already warning that they are leaving despite the braking. They have been doing it for a long time, but this time almost with premeditation and treachery. The Fed tells us: “I am not going to move, I am not going to raise interest rates, I am not worth with expectations, with data on inflation rises, I want to see inflation in the medium and long term around 2%”, which makes going to wait a long time. They predict that there will be no interest rate hikes until 2024 at the earliest. As soon as the ECB has seen a slight upward movement in bond yields begin, it comes out and says it will increase buying significantly through QE. This means that they are willing to be totally wrong about over stimulating the economy. It is something that we have been seeing but right now the bet is very large. The big question I ask myself is, is this leading to chronic indebtedness in all aspects: governments, companies and citizens? Putting the cost of money at 0 and even at negative rates causes us to lose a bit of efficiency when using that capital. Many zombie companies and many ultra-indebted governments are being generated. If they are wrong and inflation is not temporary, but becomes a worrying issue in the next few years, I sincerely believe that they will have to change course, that they will do it late, and they will have to do it with some harshness and that will provoke a catastrophic scenario for the evolution of the economy and, of course, for the evolution of the stock markets.

And in the midst of all this, an asset is increasingly gaining prominence: bitcoin. What is your opinion on cryptocurrencies? Is the most famous of them all the new gold?

They are assets that are here to stay. The number of new issues every month is totally huge. I always prefer to take as references those that have been longer, in this case bitcoin is an asset that was born in 2009 and that, therefore, has more than a decade of history and that has shown that it is a very volatile investment alternative, but with a very large revaluation potential. Right now, the main argument for bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies that central banks are making. When you make the mass grow, it would grow at the rate they are doing, creating trillions of new euros, dollars, yuan, or yen, the higher the supply of a good, the lower its value. So we are looking at what it produces with the effect of depreciation of the purchasing power of the fiat currency or the traditional currency. The question is, against whom is a dollar, a euro or a yen devalued if they are all doing the same? They do it against pseudo-currencies. And these have historically been gold and silver, but in the modern time, this pseudo-currency is probably the cryptocurrency, which is out of the system. It is not regulated and has a specific and time-limited issue, like bitcoin. Therefore, in principle it should be a safe haven taking into account what central banks do. When I speak of a safe haven asset, I do not mean that it is not subject to corrections. Bitcoin has undergone three major corrections since it was born, all of them from 85% to 90%. Extraordinarily severe fixes. Therefore, the fact that cryptocurrencies in the medium and long term can be a very interesting alternative to have in your portfolio at least a small portion, that no one misunderstands that because they have a bright future does not mean that they can have tremendously large corrections . Success will be in accepting that these corrections are going to happen sooner or later and taking advantage of them to find the position in those moments.

