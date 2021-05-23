Bitcoin: institutional investors took advantage of the fall to buy

Blockchain data shows that large investors remain confident in bitcoin’s long-term prospects and continue to rack up coins on dips, ignoring concerns about negative environmental impacts of cryptocurrency mining, Omkar Godbole notes on Coindesk.

Over-the-counter (OTC) or off-market wallets posted an outflow of 10,292 BTC on Wednesday, as bitcoin plunged from $ 43,000 to nearly $ 30,000.

That was the largest single-day OTC outflow in 3.5 months, according to data tracked by Glassnode.

The number rose further to 11,056 BTC on Thursday, reaching the highest level since December 31 and bringing the six-day count to almost 35,000 BTC.

Institutional investors often make investments through OTC wallets to avoid influencing the price of assets. Therefore, these outflows are taken into account to represent institutional purchases.

The number of daily transfers from OTC counters (outbound transactions) rose to a record 245 on Thursday, a 10-fold increase in six

days.

“Once again there is strong institutional demand,” Glassnode founders Jan Happel and Jann Allemann said in a tweet, noting the increase in outbound OTC transactions. “Regardless of the bitcoin lows we see this summer, they won’t be for long. It might as well hold on. “

This has been the logic of institutional investors this year, to buy on dips. For example, the seven-day moving average of daily OTC table departures increased when the cryptocurrency suffered price reversals in the second half of February and after Coinbase’s debut on Nasdaq.

The average doubled to over 5,000 BTC during the drop from $ 58,000 to $ 30,000 on May 12.

This is a sign also that institutional investors are not concerned about corporate distancing from BTC due to environmental concerns.

You will all know from Elon Musk’s statements this week that they will not receive BTC to buy Tesla cars after announcing their acceptance last February, weakening hopes for wider corporate adoption.

Institutional investors remain optimistic, analysts are not.

“We believe that most of the leverage is out of the system now, and bitcoin should start to form a base here,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange.

“However, the sharp drop (40% between Sunday and Wednesday) has eroded confidence, and it will take some time for Bitcoin to regain bullish momentum.”

Stock exchanges liquidated derivatives positions worth nearly $ 10 billion on Wednesday, leaving the market in a much healthier state than a week ago.

Balani sees a rise to $ 45,000, or even $ 50,000, heading into the options’ monthly expiration due next Friday, but sees a deeper drop if the $ 36,000 support breaks.

“A conclusive break below that would indicate that this correction is larger than a short-term bull market pullback and all bets are off,” Balani said.

However, regulation remains a critical risk in the short and long term. “Regulatory headwinds and global macro risk could weigh a bit more in the second and third quarters,” said Joel Kruger, currency strategist at LMAX Digital. “At the same time, I think if we see any further declines below $ 30,000, they will be short-lived.”

