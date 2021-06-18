Bitcoin in El Salvador: Why the World Bank Refused to Help the Country Implement Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender

The World Bank on Wednesday rejected the request for help from the government of El Salvador in the implementation of bitcoin as legal tender.

The agency cited as reasons concern over the process transparency and environmental impact mining, the system by which new bitcoins are generated and which involves computers solving a series of mathematical puzzles, for which they consume a large amount of energy.

On June 5, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, announced his plans to make the nation the first in the world to formally adopt cryptocurrency.

“All restaurants, all hairdressers, all banks … everything can be paid in US dollars or bitcoin, and no one can reject that form of payment,” said Bukele during the Bitcoin 2021 conference, held in Miami.

And it became law to be approved by the Salvadoran Congress just days later, on June 9.

“The Bitcoin Law is ambitious but simple, it is also well structured so that it has zero risk for those who do not want to take risks. The government will guarantee convertibility at the exact value in dollars at the time of the transaction, ”the president declared on Twitter after the plenary session.

However, the decision of the World Bank would have several consequences in this, among them that the country could face difficulties to ensure that bitcoin can be accepted nationally in the next few three months, is that the term that the government gave itself.

“We are committed to helping El Salvador in various ways, including with regard to exchange transparency and regulatory processes,” a World Bank spokesperson told . news agency via email.



ReutersA man in El Salvador at his store who accepts bitcoins as payment.

But he added: “While the government reached out to us for help on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the shortcomings halfenvironmental and transparency“.

This decision comes after this Wednesday the Minister of Economy of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, confirmed that the government had asked the World Bank for assistance in the implementation of cryptocurrency as one of the official payment methods in the country.

Zelaya added that talks were held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which he described as “successful”, after this body said that it was not “against” the implementation of bitcoin.

Although the IMF had already said the week before that it saw “financial, macroeconomic and legal problems”In the process of adoption of bitcoin by El Salvador.

The explanations of El Salvador

Bukele has said that the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender will make it easier for Salvadorans living abroad to send money to their relatives, known as remittances.



. ImagesBukele says his initiative will create jobs and increase inclusion.

El Salvador’s economy depends to a great extent on money items arriving from abroad, since they represent around 20% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

More than two million Salvadorans live outside the country, but maintain close ties with its place of source and send more than US $ 4.000 million a year in remittances.

Under the legislation, bitcoin will become legal tender, along with the US dollar, within 90 days of approval by Congress.

The new law implies that all companies must accept bitcoin as a payment currency for goods or services, unless they cannot provide the technology necessary to process the transaction.

Objections from the beginning

However, the path to change does not look smooth.

The reasons given by the World Bank coincide with the criticisms that several analysts had already expressed when Bukele advanced his plans.

One of them was the former president of the Central Bank of El Salvador Óscar Cabrera, who said that the use of bitcoin as a legal exchange currency could lead the country to become a tax haven.



. Bitcoin’s power consumption is more than half the amount used by data centers around the world.

“Bitcoin is an asset and therefore this could be transformed into a tax haven (…) Here we are going to create a financial bubble and this bubble may sooner or later burst with negative impacts on the living conditions of the Salvadoran population” said the also president of the Foundation for the Development of Central America (Fundecen).

Meanwhile, the environmental problem posed by cryptocurrencies had already been highlighted repeatedly.

One of the first to do so was businessman Elon Musk, who initially announced that he would accept bitcoin as a means of payment for the purchase of Tesla vehicles and later backed off due to the “environmental damage” caused by the gigantic energy consumption of mining.

An investigation by the Center for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge (CCAF), which studies the business of cryptocurrencies, calculated that the total energy consumption of bitcoin is between 40 and 445 terawatt hours annualized (TWh), with a central estimate of about 130 terawatt hours.

For reference, the annual electricity consumption of a country like the UK is just over 300TWh, while Argentina uses roughly the same amount of energy as the CCAF’s best estimate for bitcoin.

Faced with this issue, Bukele had instructed the state company LaGeo, which is dedicated to harnessing the energy from 170 volcanoes in the country, to install a “farm” that allows bitcoin mining in the country using geothermal energy.

