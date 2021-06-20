Bitcoin: holders renew their purchases for the first time since October

Investors with a view to long term or holders could boost the price of bitcoin after the correction suffered in recent weeks with the return of purchases, according to Omkar Godbole on Coindesk.

The Glassnode data shows that the “net holder position change” Bitcoin, which tracks the net buy / sell activity of those who hold coins for six months or more, has turned positive for the first time since late October. Hold is, in crypto jargon, someone who holds or holds.

“It shows that the holders are buyers here,” he said. Delphi Digital in his daily market commentary for June 16. “The net positions of bitcoin holders are a strong indicator of how long-term investors are thinking about bitcoin.”

The supply held by long-term holders has increased from 11 million to more than 11.6 millions in recent weeks, according to Glassnode.

“While forks are now injecting bullish pressure into the market, that does not necessarily imply a sharp rally. The data above shows that bullish trends primarily accelerate the pace after a sustained build-up by forks, ”Godbole says.

For example, the indicator stayed positive for most of 2018, which was a negative year for bitcoin, and early 2019, when the cryptocurrency stayed on the sidelines below $ 5,000. The bullish mood returned to the market in the second quarter of that year, pushing the cryptocurrency to $ 13,880 at the end of June.

Bitcoin scaled that peak in October 2020, after a 16-month gap. During that period, the cryptocurrency was mostly in a downtrend, dropping from $ 13,000 to $ 4,000 between August 2019 and March 2020. Holders were net buyers during and during the recovery afterward, and began distributing coins in November.

It remains to be seen whether they will remain net buyers for the next several weeks and restore battered market sentiment.

However, some charting analysts are concerned that the cryptocurrency could see more sales in the short term because the daily chart shows that the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are set to produce a “death crossing” (bearish crossover) in the next day or two.

According to Kraken research, previous cases of death crosses on the daily chart coincided with “a massive sale in the following days or a continuing downward macroeconomic trend that confirmed a bear market. “

“The macro backgrounds, who bought bitcoins as a store of value, can be sold if the returns from the US Treasuries increase even more. The US two-year yield hit a 12-month high of 0.219% and the 10-year yield rose nearly 10 basis points to 1.59% on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled a rate hike. interest in the future sooner than some had anticipated ”, Godbole concludes.

