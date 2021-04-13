Bitcoin hits a new ATH at $ 62,600, predictions see it rise to $ 400,000 in 2022

Bloomberg expects Bitcoin to hit $ 400,000

Over the years, Bitcoin has received some pretty optimistic predictions, with some self-proclaimed experts claiming that the coin could hit half a million. While such claims were taken with a grain of salt at the time, they are taken much more seriously these days, particularly since a similar prediction, that BTC would hit $ 400,000 by 2022, came from Bloomberg himself.

The new Bitcoin price surge may also have been caused by a variety of other news. For example, India moved to ban BTC recently, only to run into an immovable hurdle made by local crypto enthusiasts.

Bitcoin mining could also go green soon, according to the recent agreement signed by Neptune Digital Assets and Link Global Technologies.

Microstrategy, a company that invested millions in BTC on behalf of its clients, now also plans to start using BTC to pay its directors. BTC is also seeing increased use in Turkey, which continues to have economic problems.

BTC hits a new ATH of $ 62,630

At the time of writing this article, on April 13, the price of Bitcoin saw a small increase with massive results, as it has just reached a new all-time high of $ 62,630, according to CEX.IO. The currency continues to move the limits and it is not known how high it could reach at the end of the day.

Previously, I predicted a price of $ 80,000 by the end of the second quarter, and so far, it appears that BTC is heading towards that goal.