Bitcoin hashrate recovers and transaction fees are lowered

Less than 10 days after the accidents in China, which significantly damaged several Bitcoin mining facilities, the difficulty of the network returns to normal levels and with it, the reduction of transaction fees.

Already users they can once again enjoy economic commissions to make their Bitcoin transactions, when there are still approximately 6 days left for the next network difficulty adjustment, according to BTC.com.

Given the events that occurred in China, which led to the disconnection of mining equipment in various regions of that country, the mining or processing power (hashrate) dropped significantly, as we reported in CriptoNoticias.

Thus, the hope of the users was that the miners would reconnect to process transactions, or wait up to 2 weeks for the difficulty to adjust again.

Indeed, the hash rate has returned to optimal levels, hovering around 170 Exahashes / s, when the lowest point in recent days was 120 Eh / s, according to YCharts.

Currently the mining pools with the highest hashrate are f2pool, Poolin, Antpool, Binance and Pool.btc.com, according to the MiningPoolStats site.

For its part, the block confirmation time returns to its regular average time of 10 minutes, when during the slow period some took up to 25 minutes.

So the minimum commissions stayed above 200 sats / vB for long days. Now, commissions remain at around 45 sats / vB, although during this morning blocks with commissions as low as 18 sats / vB have been confirmed, according to Mempool.space.

It should be remembered that the commission to be paid per transaction is estimated in the space it would occupy in a network block. Miners have incentives to mine the transaction that pays the highest commissions first, but it is not exclusive that those that pay less are also mined.

Bitcoin shielded against geographically localized mishaps

It is a fact that most of the physical facilities of miners, as well as the groups or pools, operate from China, which could be an argument about the centralization of this important activity for Bitcoin in that country.

In fact, the Chinese government authorities consider Bitcoin (BTC) a very important asset for their economic strategy, but the operation of the protocol is not affected by this fact, since its maintenance and evolution depends mainly on users, based on clear rules agreed in consensus.

Although having expensive commissions and slow transactions can be exasperating, and it is desirable to find mechanisms that allow to improve this situation without sacrificing the integrity of the protocol, Bitcoin did not suffer any security problem that put it at risk.

The best suggestion is not to pay the highest commission that you can, since this does not have a maximum limit, but to use the optimal rate for the desired confirmation time.