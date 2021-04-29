Bitcoin hashrate recovers after miner migration in China

The computing power or hashrate of the most important of digital currencies, Bitcoin, is slowly beginning to recover. The fact is due to the move of the main farms of Xinjiang province to Sichuan. It should be remembered that an accident recently occurred in Fengyuan, the main power plant in the first of these regions.

The event, which occurred at the beginning of April, has also uncovered a series of criticisms against the so-called “dirty energy”. The mine, as reported by numerous media, is powered by coal, which makes it a target of attacks by environmental groups.

Other factors would have directly influenced the pioneer cryptocurrency’s drop in hashing power. For example, the multiple inspections in some of those provinces in the northeast of the Asian country. Although they were not directed against Bitcoin mining, they affected it in a significant way.

As its hashrate recovers, the price of Bitcoin resumes its bullish path

One of the most striking aspects of the fall in the Bitcoin hashrate due to the aforementioned events, was the fall in the price of that cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s hash power, after hitting an all-time high, plummeted to 98 EH / s. This fall dragged down the value of the digital currency, which fell from a peak above $ 62,000 to approximately $ 47,000.

The fall in the price of the currency puzzled investors and the slump in prices was expected to last. However, Bitcoin’s bull run, which lasts for several months, continued after the reasons for the loss of the hashrate became known.

After this, it was a matter of time for the price of Bitcoin to rise to the same extent that investors continue to accumulate. In this way, CoinDesk reports, the movements of some mining centers began from Xinjiang, the site of the accident, to the province of Sichuan. This migration has allowed the Bitcoin hashrate to continue to recover.

This rise in the computing power of digital currency, although progressing unstoppably, is considered by some to be “slower than expected.” In that sense, Liang Da, from F2Pool, asserted in the aforementioned portal that the miners are reactivated in a very passive way.

The flooding at the Fengyuan plant in Xinjiang province was one of the causes of the Bitcoin hashrate drop. Source: The Global Times

Inspections come to an end

The other aspect that has allowed the Bitcoin hashrate to continue to regain its strength is the end of the inspections. Thus, the authorities of the People’s Republic of China carried out a series of inspections and maintenance of coal-fired plants in some provinces. Among these regions, those where the largest number of mining farms of the most important of the cryptocurrencies in capitalization are concentrated.

According to reporter Wu Blockchain, “security inspections in northwest China have basically concluded.” At the same time, the hash power of Bitcoin begins to rebound. In the same order, Wu highlights that “the inspections were not aimed at the mining industry in particular”, however, they affected it considerably.

Security inspections in northwestern China have basically ended, and the bitcoin hashrate has begun to recover. This inspection is not aimed at Bitcoin mining, but on the overall safety of electricity. pic.twitter.com/Isa1hXjEgJ – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 28, 2021

It is important to note that, although the recovery of the hashrate continues safe towards the limits before the accidents, it is still far from the goal. According to Bitinfocharts, the hash power of Bitcoin stands at around 145 EH / s, indicating that there is about 25 or 30 EH / s left to speak of a full recovery.

Parallel to this, the price of Bitcoin also recovers. At the time of writing the quote per currency is $ 54,500 USD.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related