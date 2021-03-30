Bitcoin futures premium hits 30%, but analyst says ‘this time it’s different’

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

March 30 could become a historic day that Bitcoin (BTC) fans will remember for a long time. In addition to marking a 17% recovery from the $ 50,300 low on March 25, PayPal officially confirmed that it will support crypto payments for US customers. Additionally, CME Group announced that its Micro Bitcoin futures contracts will launch on March 3. May with the contract size starting at 0.1 BTC each.

Additional bullish news came as Morning Brew, a daily business newsletter with 2.5 million subscribers, finally flipped gold and now displays the price of Bitcoin in its markets section alongside the stocks of the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow, 10 Year Treasury and JPMorgan.

March 30 also marks 3 weeks of BTC price with a daily candle close above $ 50,000. Therefore, since the market indicates a healthy consolidation period, traders should closely monitor the levels of leverage that investors use. Historically, dips tend to occur when buyers are overly optimistic and any sharp price movement greater than 8% tends to trigger larger cascading sell-offs.

BTC price on Binance, USD. Source: TradingView

Open interest in Bitcoin futures shows the size of current longs and shorts and each time this number increases substantially, it means investors have a greater exposure to risk. Therefore, it shows increasing market interest in the asset, but this also comes at the cost of potentially considerable liquidations.

BTC futures add open interest in USD terms. Source: Bybt

The chart above shows a 105% increase in open futures interest over the past two months. Meanwhile, the current indicator of $ 22.6 billion remains just 2% below its all-time high.

Even though the Bitcoin price surge may explain part of this rise, it also reflects renewed confidence, as longs have been sold at $ 7.4 billion between March 14 and March 24.

To understand how bullish or bearish professional traders tilt, one must analyze the futures base rate. The basis is also often referred to as the futures premium and measures the difference between longer-term futures contracts and current levels of the spot market.

An annualized premium of 10% to 20% (base) is interpreted as neutral or a situation known as contango. This price difference is due to sellers demanding more money to hold the sale longer.

3-month OKEx BTC futures basis. Source: Skew

On March 13, the BTC markets entered a situation of excessive leverage when the base rate approached 35%. Being optimistic, especially during a bull market, should not be considered worrisome. However, as the price fell 11% after the all-time high of $ 61,800, these ultra-leveraged buyers had their positions canceled.

This time around, the base rate is around 29%, which is reasonably high, but the figure could be adjusted in the next few days. These leveraged buyers could increase their margins or buy BTC on regular spot exchanges to later reduce their futures position.

Although longs appear to be overly leveraged, there are currently no signs of potential market stress to suggest a negative outcome if the price of BTC falls to $ 53,000. Given that most of the recent open interest surge occurred in early March, the average longs price is likely not much higher than this.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.