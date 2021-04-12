Bitcoin futures for December to hit $ 73,500

Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to break above the $ 60,000 resistance for almost a month. But despite the stall, the Bitcoin futures markets have never been so bullish.

While regular spot exchanges are priced close to $ 59,600. BTC contracts that expire in June show one above $ 65,000.

Futures contracts tend to trade at a premium, especially in bullish neutral markets. And, this takes place on all assets.

However, an annualized (base) premium of 50% for contracts that expire in three months is rare.

Bitcoin Futures

To better understand, a futures contract allows its owner to buy the underlying asset at a previously agreed price at a specific time in the future. However, the investor is obliged to make the purchase.

In fact, Bitcoin futures are only available on certain exchanges.

What differentiates it from the perpetual contract?

Unlike the perpetual contract, or reverse swap, these fixed-date futures do not have a funding rate. Consequently, its price will differ from what is displayed on regular spot exchanges.

Fixed-date futures suppress feasible spikes in financing rates, from a buyer’s point of view, which can achieve up to 43% per month.

On the other hand, the seller takes advantage of a predictable premium, commonly used in longer-term arbitrage strategies. By simultaneously buying BTC for cash and selling the futures contracts, a zero risk sample is produced with a predetermined profit.

Consequently, the seller of futures contracts claims higher profits (premium) each time the markets tilt higher.

Three-month futures are typically traded at a 10% to 20% premium compared to regular spot exchanges to credit blocking of funds rather than being cashed out instantly.

Annualized 3-Month BTC Futures Premium on OKEx. Source: Skew.com

It was only new, in February 2021, that such a genius reappeared. Bitcoin soared 135% in 60 days before the 3-month futures premium surpassed the annualized level of 25% on February 8, 2021.

Traders position

While professional traders tend to choose fixed-month futures, retail traders dominate perpetual contracts, dodging the hassle of expirations.

Also, retail traders find it costly to pay 10% or more in premiums, even though perpetual contracts are more expensive when pricing the funding rate.

While the recent funding rate of 0.20% every 8 hours is extraordinary, lately it is not unusual in the BTC markets. This fee equals 19.7% per month, but it rarely lasts more than a couple of days.

A high financing rate makes the arbitration desks take part in the matter, buying fixed-date contracts and selling perpetual futures.

Therefore, excessive leverage from retail longs (buyers) typically raises the basis of futures, not the other way around.

As the crypto derivatives markets remain largely unregulated, differences will continue to prevail.

Indeed, while a 50% base premium seems out of the ordinary, we must remember that retail traders have no other means of leveraging their positions. This in turn creates temporary distortions, although not necessarily worrying from a commercial point of view.

However, financing rates continue to be excessive, leveraged longs will be forced to close their positions motivated by their increasing cost.

Therefore, the $ 73,500 contract from December does not necessarily reveal the views of investors, and such a premium should reduce What is your opinion? Let me know in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Confucius: “Study the past if you want to forecast the future.”

