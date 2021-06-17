Bitcoin, from a couple of pizzas to a green salad?

It hasn’t been that long since two pizzas were bought in Jacksonville for 10,000 bitcoins. What in that first moment of the digital currency they were around 30 dollars to change, now they would be more than 300 million dollars. In any case, we could not be sure how much it would be today, due to the continuous variations in capitalization, in part due to the famous withdrawal by Elon musk of the use in Tesla of the payment with the cryptocurrency, and the carbon footprint it generates.

When in 2008 Satoshi published the vision of a digital and decentralized currency, based on the blockchain, it seems that he did not fully think about the energy drift of it.

In this sense, several studies have been published lately, with various figures of energy consumption of bitcoin, coinciding with the high amounts of electricity you need this digital currency to trade. However, when in 2008 Satoshi, pseudonym of the secret creator (s) of bitcoin, published the vision of a digital and decentralized currency, based on the blockchain technology (blockchain), it seems that he did not fully think about the energy drift of it.

But how does it work? In the cryptocurrency system, instead of using a trusted third party (as banks traditionally do), network participants validate transactions and guarantee the integrity of the system through the decentralized administration of a data protocol. The blockchain technology that supports it generates a digital ledger of all bitcoin transactions, designed in this way to ensure that users cannot “double-spend” the funds.

Each block that is added to the chain carries a complex cryptographic reference. This secure method uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to avoid the double spending Y tampering of transactions. Property and transaction validation is based on search puzzles for hash functions. These search puzzles must be solved by participants (miners) from the network to add valid blocks to the chain by brute force computing.

Bitcoin miners do not run this operation for free. A key incentive of the bitcoin model is the promise of being rewarded with a few bitcoins if the complex hashing algorithm is solved. And that is the crux of the energy issue, which, it turns out, is not free for our planet either.

An operation that is expensive for the planet

The consumption rate of electricity of bitcoin, a tool of some researchers at the University of Cambridge, shows a much higher figure of 116 TWh, more than the total annual energy consumption of the Netherlands. This approximation could be much greater if we take into account the location of where the electricity is consumed.

Electricity consumption from bitcoin mining will reach approximately 400 TWh by 2100, approximately 2% of current global electricity consumption

Empirical scientific studies show that considering the efficiency of the miners’ hardware, the effectiveness of the proof of work, including losses and cooling, lead to alarming figures in energy consumption. This geographic footprint allows a more accurate estimate of carbon emissions.

Thus the most reliable projections are that bitcoin mining electricity consumption will reach approximately 400 TWh by 2100, approximately 2% of current world electricity consumption. Bitcoin’s carbon footprint is highly dependent on the decarbonization rate of the global electricity sector. In a usual scenario, cumulative CO2 emissions will reach two gigatons by 2100, about 7% of the world’s total emissions in 2019 (approximately 33 gigatons), a not inconsiderable number, but not decisive in limiting global warming.

Increasing energy consumption

The problem is that bitcoin’s current design can never improve as it is likely to consume more and more electricity over time due to that proof-of-work mechanism. It doesn’t really matter if there are newer and more efficient machines mining, as has happened with the previous four generations of computers, or if they are cooled in data centers in Iceland.

The more successful bitcoin is, the higher the price of the cryptocurrency and the higher the price, the more competition for the digital currency; and therefore more energy will be expended.

They will just use more and more machines, but the total electricity consumption will not decrease based on that. That is, the more successful bitcoin is, the higher the price of the cryptocurrency and the higher the price, the more competition for the digital currency; and therefore more energy will be expended.

It is relatively easy to find arguments against the environmental impact of bitcoin, since the use of energy in itself is not counterproductive. Other activities like email and social media use a lot of energy. We also have the hackneyed counter-argument that the traditional banking industry is not criticized for its energy consumption.

But, as always, we can compare the footprint of a bitcoin transaction which is about 750 kg of CO2 equivalent to 1.65 million VISA transactions or 125,000 hours watching YouTube [6].

Obviously, all activities based on information and communication technologies have a strong carbon footprint, since computers transform energy into waste heat in exchange for computing. But that is not the only carbon footprint of computers, their manufacture, their management and their destruction (hopefully recycled) are also part of the problem.

This article aims to reflect on the use of these computers in computing to solve a puzzle by brute force. The digital world runs on electricity which, given our current consumption patterns, relies mainly on fossil fuel consumption and bitcoin uses 60% of its electricity from those sources. The fact is whether decentralized and anonymous brute force computing is a solution for digital currency transactions. From an energy point of view it doesn’t seem like it.

Food instead of bitcoins?

Since we started the article by working up an appetite with a couple of pizzas, you can think of bitcoins in terms of food, comparing what we would have achieved if instead of mining bitcoins we had produced food.

With the data of a single bitcoin transaction of 750 kg of CO2 we could produce 3.5 kg of meat since each gram of meat produced generates about 221.6 g of CO₂

Focusing on consumption patterns and taking as an example the consumption of meat or lentilsWith the data from a single bitcoin transaction of 750 kg of CO2 we could produce 3.5 kg of meat since each gram of meat produced generates about 221.6 g of CO₂.

If we talk about lentils, world production for 2016 was 6.3 million tons, which produces 0.58 grams of CO2 per gram of that legume, then the same amount of annual CO₂ emission from mining this cryptocurrency today. it would provide almost 16 times the annual production of lentils in the world.

Cryptocurrencies cause a relatively small fraction of global emissions. Even so, they do not contribute much to the decarbonization of the economy. Satoshi wanted bitcoin to increase privacy and reduce reliance on trusted third parties. However, electricity and computer production are in the hands of third industries. The potential benefit of anonymity and decentralization of the currency is also not that obvious when we tie it to two utilities controlled by others.

At present, most of the intermediate parts serve useful functions and provide a decentralized system. Socio-economic construction should only replace them if it can guarantee the same functionality or if the efficiency gains exceed their value. It is clear that at the moment the value of bitcoin and its energy efficiency are very different.

Carlos Juiz Y Bethlehem Bermejo are professors of Computer Science at the University of the Balearic Islands