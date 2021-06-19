Bitcoin for ‘the buy’? Volatility and transaction confirmation call you into question

Since El Salvador took the first step towards what in the crypto community is called ‘bitcoinization’ of the economy, thousands of eyebrows from experts and institutions have raised the suitability of the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto rubbing shoulders with traditional currency for gestures as simple as buy a loaf of bread or pay for breakfast. Many are the doubts that arise before the usefulness of bitcoin in businesses of all kinds, from the supermarket to the hairdresser, despite the fact that since the decision of the Salvadoran Parliament on June 9 they are obliged to accept the cryptocurrency in any type of exchange of goods and services.

Others have declared their intentions to follow in the footsteps of the country chaired by Nayib Bukele, but the most determined is Tanzania, whose president, Samia Suluhu Hassan’s, urged her central bank this week to prepare for the adoption of the most traded of cryptocurrencies. Numerous observers have pointed out that such a crazy step would be counterproductive for the economy of this nation, since it does not have brokers or ‘expertise’ in this market or in the blockchain. Also, bitcoin is volatile and extremely expensive.

El Salvador has also run into a wall of reality this week by seeing rejected by the World Bank in its request for help to implement cryptocurrency as legal tender. The agency cited as reasons concern about the transparency of the process and the environmental impact of mining.

The question of the uses of bitcoin has been extensively addressed. With the Nakamoto coin almost in his teens, there is a more or less accepted consensus on its usefulness as a store of digital value. A kind of gold 2.0 for the new economy. However, when it comes to accepting it as a currency, the rejection extends throughout the financial markets.

Without going any further, this week the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, warned against the use of cryptocurrencies for payments, giving another blow to digital tokens. “Its value fluctuates substantially,” he said in a virtual conference. “So, in general, they are not a good way to make payments.” “Given the volatility of the asset value and the fact that there is no real asset to back it up, I’m afraid if you want to buy it, please understand that you can lose, you could lose all your money,” he said.

Bitcoin can be many things (a blockchain, a ledger, a store of value) but as a means of payment I see two handicaps today, ”says Enrique Palacios Rojo, COO of Onyze. “One is the confirmation of transactions, only 7 for every second, (Visa supports 56,000 eur) and another su volatility”, He lists. “Second layer solutions are being developed that increase transactions and volatility tends to be less and less but for day-to-day payments there are other better performing virtual currencies like some stablecoins”Adds the expert of the company that acts as custodian of cryptocurrencies.

In terms of practical use, he is moderately optimistic, since “just as multi-currency mortgages were marketed years ago, it is possible that operations of this nature could materialize, although not everyone would be willing to do so.” In addition, “it can lead to additional financial risk hedging services, exchange insurance, etc ”, argues Palacios.

On the other hand, the Onyze expert highlights that in the cases of El Salvaor or Tanzania and other unbanked countries, “the true value for the population of both countries may be in receive remittances through bitcoin in a direct way and then convert them to your local currency ”. In the case of the Central American country, 20% of its wealth is based on these capital flows, so the use of a peer-to-peer currency through smartphones “would save costs for both the sender and the who receives them ”, Palacios rounded off.