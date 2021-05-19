Bitcoin falls to lowest level since February on Chinese warning

(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies plummeted after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5.3% to $ 42,430 in New York, continuing a week-long decline triggered by Elon Musk’s comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Bitcoin is now at its level. lowest since early February. Ether lost more than 7%, while last week’s sensation Internet Computer extended its losses. The dogecóin also came down.

Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they are not real currencies, according to a note posted on the official WeChat account of the People’s Bank of China. Financial and payment institutions are not authorized to set prices for products or services with virtual currencies, the note said.

Many technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered an oversold level on Tuesday. Furthermore, an acceleration in its sell-off could mean the coin approaches its next support level at around $ 40,000. A drop to that level would mark the first time since September that bitcoin has tested its average price of the past 200 days. And if it crosses that level it could mean that it continues to fall to US $ 30,000, where it previously found a support level.

For Stephane Ouellette, CEO and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the fluctuations have more to do with Musk’s recent tweets about bitcoin.

The retraction of the electric vehicle manufacturer that it will accept bitcoins as a form of payment “was the catalyst that accelerated the consolidation of the differential. Then, over the weekend, the little comments here and there have continued to confuse. “

