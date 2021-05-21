Bitcoin Falls Following China’s Announcement of Measures Against Cryptocurrency Mining and Trading Activities

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

NEW YORK / LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) – Bitcoin was trading at a loss on Friday after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He indicated that his government will crack down on mining and trading activities in the virtual currency.

* The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 6% down at $ 38,293 after trading around $ 40,000 for most of the Asia and London sessions.

* China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, which is chaired by Liu, said on Friday that it will resolutely avoid and control financial risks, and singled out bitcoin as the asset that needs to be regulated the most.

* The comments came days after China banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and called on investors to avoid speculative cryptocurrency operations, according to three industry bodies.

* Ether was also under pressure, falling 8.4% to $ 2,533.

