Bitcoin falls below $ 50,000, crypto plunges due to Biden tax plan

By Stanley White and Anna Irrera

TOKYO / LONDON, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered heavy losses on Friday amid concerns over US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on capital gains, which It could undermine investments in digital assets.

The liquidation came after reports that the Biden administration plans to introduce a series of changes to the United States tax system, including a scheme to almost double taxes on capital returns to 39.6% for people who earned more. of 1 million dollars.

Bitcoin, the largest and most popular of the cryptocurrencies, plunged 5% to $ 48.8867, falling below the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of March, while smaller rivals such as Ether and XRP fell around the corner. 7%.

Tax plans churned the markets, prompting investors to take gains on stocks and other risky assets, which had risen sharply in anticipation of a solid economic recovery.

“Bitcoin is losing today after President Biden signaled that he wanted to raise taxes on capital gains in the United States,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

“Now, regardless of what’s going to happen or not, a lot of investors are probably expecting substantial capital gains if they stayed the same as last year,” he said. “I strongly believe that regulation of the digital asset market remains the Achilles heel of cryptocurrencies.”

Bitcoin is on track to lose 15% for the week, although it is still 65% above the beginning of the year. Ether fell more than 10% on the day, to a low of $ 2,107, a day after hitting a record high of $ 2,645.97.

However, while social media was full of posts about how Biden’s plan will impact cryptocurrencies and many investors were complaining about the losses, some traders and analysts said the declines are likely to be temporary.

(Reports by Stanley White and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Anna Irrera in London; additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker; edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)