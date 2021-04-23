Bitcoin falls below $ 50,000 and cryptocurrency market loses $ 2 trillion

Friday of “healthy correction.” This April 23 the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market dawns dyed red. A decline of more than two percentage figures in almost all crypto assets it is summarized in a fall of more than 12% in the capitalization of the entire market, which loses the value of USD 2 trillion. Bitcoin, specifically, is experiencing a dip that brings it back to early March levels.

After reaching a new historical maximum price of $ 64,800 on April 14, today bitcoin is 25% below the levels of 9 days ago. USD 47,881 is the lowest price at which the cryptocurrency fell this morning, a price that it had not presented since March 6. At the time of writing, it has a rebound that places it at $ 49,928.

Bitcoin touched a new low similar to the levels of early March 2021. Source: CoinGecko.

The rest of the cryptocurrency market follows this downward movement. Ethereum, which just yesterday reached a new all-time high above $ 2,640, this morning fell to a low of $ 2,133, returning to $ 2,270 at the time of writing, which is a drop of more than 9 % in less than 24 hours. Binance Coin, meanwhile, is down 10% in 24 hours, as are Cardano and Dogecoin. XRP and Uniswap lose 14%, while Polkadot falls 12%.

Taxes do not intimidate long-term holders

The correction in the cryptocurrency market comes after the president of the United States, Joe BIden revealed plans to reform the taxes for capital gains, which directly affect the swaps with digital assets. The White House is planning to double this tribute to 39.6% for those whose earnings exceed one million dollars. This announcement also had effects on the stock market, with the Dow Jones closing 1% lower yesterday.

Despite the fall, Bitcoin reserve levels in large exchanges continue to decline, which would suggest that demand continues to grow while supply decreases, as can be seen in CryptoQuant charts. It seems that long-term holders are not intimidated by the tax reform, which would mainly affect those who obtain an increase in equity, that is, sell their coins.

Bitcoin reserves on the largest exchanges fall to their lowest point of the year. Source: CryptoQuant.

It should be noted that this is the fourth retracement of more than 10% that Bitcoin has experienced so far in 2021. In January, there was a 31% retracement that did not recover for 19 days. For February, the price fell 26% to rebound only in 7 days, while in March it took 12 days to rise from a correction of 18%. All in all, it is difficult to pinpoint when Bitcoin will return to its 9-day highs with a 27% correction.