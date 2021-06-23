Bitcoin falls below $ 30,000 for the first time

06/23/2021 at 9:56 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Bitcoin has dropped below $ 30,000 for the first time in more than five months, hit by China’s decision against the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The digital currency fell to around $ 28,890 and has lost more than 50% of its value since which reached an all-time high of $ 64,870 in April. China has told banks and payment platforms to stop supporting digital currency transactions.

The movement effected by Chinese authorities try to stop Bitcoin mining in Sichuan province. On Monday, China’s central bank said it had recently convened a number of major banks and payment companies to ask them to take tougher action on cryptocurrency trading. Banks were told not to provide products or services such as trading, clearing and settlement of cryptocurrency transactions.

China’s third-largest lender by assets, the Agricultural Bank of China, said it was following the guidance of the People’s Bank of China and would conduct due diligence with clients. to eradicate illegal activities involving cryptocurrency mining and transactions.