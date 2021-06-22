Bitcoin falls below $ 30,000, a very bad sign

If any investor is told, a little over a month ago, that the price of Bitcoin was going to fall below $ 30,000, there is a very high percentage of probability that the answer would have been a laugh. And yet, the cryptocurrency that reached its all-time high last April, exceeding $ 63,000, is now trading for less than half and, what is worse, with quite negative prospects for many of the experts who they analyze their performance.

Remember that, At the beginning of the year, the price of Bitcoin was around $ 28,750, so its current position is still better than it was when the year began, the problem is that at that time it was on an upward path, which was especially reinforced when shortly after Tesla announced that it was beginning to accept payments with the cryptocurrency. At the same time, some financial entities resumed their plans to incorporate Bitcoin into the portfolio of currencies with which they work, and that supposed accolade was translated into a push towards the stars, and the 63,000 dollars.

Soon after, however, the bad news would come: Tesla backed down and stopped accepting payment in Bitcoins, Elon Musk also suddenly abandoned his support for cryptocurrencies, demonstrating, along the way, how easy it is to manipulate such an unstable market and, to top it off, in recent months the The Chinese government has decided to take measures against the miners, measures that are undoubtedly having a great global impact, as we must not forget that the vast majority of the mining force is located in the Asian giant. Just yesterday we learned that power cuts are being made to farms in Sichuan province.

The problem with Bitcoin is that depends, fundamentally, on the confidence that investors decide to place in cryptocurrency, and that confidence depends on many factors, as we have been seeing all this time. When the signals are positive, their value rises, when they are negative, it decreases, but unlike what happens with other investments, there are no other elements (such as the financial performance of a company or the economic situation of a state) that are the main reference. No, in this case its value is purely speculative.

Y this is where ceilings and floors are especially important, values ​​that try to define the maximum and minimum prices. Breaking a ceiling is always good news, breaking a floor is, as a general rule, a bad sign, as investors tend to attach a lot of importance to them, so if they see one of those crossed thresholds, an important part of the They will act accordingly, buying if it has been a ceiling, selling if it has been a floor.

Now the key is to see what happens in the next few days. If Bitcoin manages to rise so that the $ 30,000 floor appears to hold, we may go through a season of some lull in trading. However, if the decline continues and stays below this value, the future of Bitcoin, at least in the short and medium term, can be quite gray.

With information from Wccftech