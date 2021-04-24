Bitcoin falls again, as well as major cryptocurrencies

A huge market correction was registered during the trading session this Friday. Bitcoin falls again, as well as the main cryptocurrencies of the ecosystem have registered notable losses throughout the day.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 49,715 registering a decreasing decline of -1.80% in the last 24 hours. For its part, Ethereum also had a notorious correction, currently its price registers a drop of -1.43%, thus reaching USD 2,250. This is supported by our internal Crypto Online tool.

Bitcoin was progressively falling since yesterday. Reaching its lowest point to be located quite close to USD 47,500 per unit. Subsequently, it partially recovered, reaching USD 50,000 again.

Key factors associated with the Bitcoin crash

As seen in the market, the fall of Bitcoin, which has had a negative impact on the main cryptocurrencies, is due to a combination of factors that have taken place this week. Among which stands out the drop in the hash levels of the network due to the blackout registered in a district of China.

Another cause is linked to the possible tax reforms that US President Joe Biden would have contemplated. Which aim to increase taxes for all those who capitalize profits of more than USD 1 million from the sale of assets held for more than a year (including cryptocurrencies).

So if we summarize the analysts’ opinions regarding the market crash, there are notable factors that probably caused the sharp fall in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum in a single day is a massive sell-off. An overheated futures market, declining Kimchi premium, whale sales, and concern about Biden’s taxes.

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, other cryptocurrencies were also affected

The fall of BTC and ETH was also felt among the main altcoins of the ecosystem. Having some specially affected exponents with quite pronounced losses.

Such is the case with coins such as Binance Coin (BNB), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK) , VeChain (VET), Stellar (XLM), THETA, TRON (TRX), NEO, Monero (XMR) and many more. With falls between 10% and 25%.

Gemini users can now buy BTC with Apple Pay and Google Pay

Gemini, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, now allows its users to buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

According to an announcement Thursday, Gemini users can now connect their debit cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay to purchase crypto with fiat money on the platform. The company noted that user funds will be available for withdrawal one hour after the purchase has been made.

The new feature is available for a total of more than 30 cryptocurrencies available on Gemini. Including major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. As well as Ethereum-based tokens like Aave, Dai, and Maker.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey agree that Bitcoin incentivizes renewable energy

Some of the most prominent proponents of Bitcoin have tried to defend the environmental efficiency of the cryptocurrency. A collaborative paper by researchers from financial services company Square and investment manager Ark Invest claims that Bitcoin mining can drive greater efficiency in renewable energy production.

The document, written by ‘The Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative’, or BCEI, tries to counter the claim that the computing necessary to secure Bitcoin is harmful to the environment and is ruining the planet, arguing that Bitcoin mining incentivizes generation of electricity from carbon-free renewable sources.

The document has been endorsed by major crypto figures such as Square’s Jack Dorsey, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood.

In an April 22 Twitter thread, Square argues that although solar and wind power can produce cheaper power than fossil fuels. These renewable sources tend to produce an excess supply when demand is low. And, conversely, they struggle to meet the needs of consumers and industry when demand is high.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related