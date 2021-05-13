Bitcoin falls after suspension of Tesla as a form of payment: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin fell to 5% on Wednesday after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said in a Twitter post that the company will stop accepting digital currency as a payment method for the purchase. of vehicles citing concerns about “the increasing use of fossil fuels for mining and cryptocurrency transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any other fuel.” Bitcoin mining currently consumes 66 times more electricity than at the end of 2015, and the carbon emissions associated with it are likely to face increasing scrutiny, according to a recent report by Citigroup Inc.

Original Note: Bitcoin Falls as Tesla Suspends Car Sales Using Crypto: Chart

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP